‘BJP topples govts’, says AAP's Sanjay Singh. JP Nadda replies ‘Time is not far…’

A war of words erupted between Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh and Union minister Jagat Prakash Nadda in the Rajya Sabha, after the former accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of toppling governments in opposition-ruled states.



During the discussion on "Glorious Journey of 75 Years of the Constitution of India" in the Upper House, Singh said,"They do not allow Dalits into temples. Their mentality is evident - when the foundation stone for the Ayodhya temple was laid, our PM, UP CM, and Governor were present, but then-President Ram Nath Kovind was not invited."



“For the temple inauguration, President Droupadi Murmu was not invited because she is from the Dalit and Adivasi community. Why has no RSS chief ever come from the Dalit or Adivasi community? They must answer this... Across the country, they topple governments through horse-trading and manipulation. This country will run according to Babasaheb's Constitution, not the diktats of (PM) Modi or Amit Shah,” PTI quoted Singh as saying.



Hitting back at Singh, Nadda said,"Sanjay Singh has said that we (BJP) toppled the governments. We were elected in Madhya Pradesh for the fifth time. We formed the government in Uttar Pradesh for the second time consecutively. You talked about Maharashtra."



“We had a landslide victory in Maharashtra…. We are creating hat-trick with the blessings of the public and that time is not far when we will come (to power) in Delhi as well,” Nadda, also the BJP national president, said.



