Parliament session LIVE: One nation, one election bill in Lok Sabha today; Congress issues whip to MPs

Parliament session LIVE: Opposition MPs raise slogans in Lok Sabha during the Winter Session of the Parliament, in New Delhi on December 16.

Parliament session LIVE: The Winter Session of Parliament, which began on November 25 has entered its final week. It will go on till December 20. On Tuesday, the Narendra Modi-led Central government has listed a constitutional amendment bill allowing simultaneous Lok Sabha and assembly elections. Union law minister Arjun Ram Meghwal will introduce the bill for "one nation, one election" in the Lok Sabha. Following this, he could request Speaker Om Birla to refer the bill to a Joint Committee of Parliament for wider consultations.

The bill, which also seeks to align the elections of the union territories of Jammu and Kashmir, Puducherry and the NCT of Delhi, was cleared by the Cabinet last week.



The proposal to align elections has been a part of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) 2024 poll manifesto and has the backing of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. However, it faces opposition from a raft of political parties and activists who allege that it will hurt democratic accountability.

