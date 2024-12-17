Parliament session LIVE: One nation, one election bill in Lok Sabha today; Congress issues whip to MPs
Parliament session LIVE: The Winter Session of Parliament, which began on November 25 has entered its final week. It will go on till December 20. On Tuesday, the Narendra Modi-led Central government has listed a constitutional amendment bill allowing simultaneous Lok Sabha and assembly elections. Union law minister Arjun Ram Meghwal will introduce the bill for “one nation, one election” in the Lok Sabha. Following this, he could request Speaker Om Birla to refer the bill to a Joint Committee of Parliament for wider consultations....Read More
The bill, which also seeks to align the elections of the union territories of Jammu and Kashmir, Puducherry and the NCT of Delhi, was cleared by the Cabinet last week.
The proposal to align elections has been a part of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) 2024 poll manifesto and has the backing of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. However, it faces opposition from a raft of political parties and activists who allege that it will hurt democratic accountability.
- The Congress has issued a whip to its Lok Sabha MPs, mandating their presence in the House, with the constitutional amendment bill for holding Lok Sabha and assembly elections simultaneously listed for introduction.
- The party's Lok Sabha MPs will also hold a meeting at 10.30 AM to discuss Tuesday's business in the House at the Congress Parliamentary Party office in Parliament
- A similar whip, mandating their presence in the House, has also been issued by the Shiv Sena.
- The Rajya Sabha is holding a two-day debate on the Constitution, which completed 75 years on November 26. A similar debate was held in the Lok Sabha last week.
Parliament session LIVE: Kiren Rijiju targets Congress
Parliament session LIVE: On one nation, one election, Union minister Kiren Rijiju says that simultaneous polls are a very important issue for the nation.
“It's not for the party or any other individual, it's for the country. When the bill for one nation, one election will be introduced, I hope that the country will see Congress play a negative game. When India got independence, for 2 decades India had one nation, one election,” Rijiju tells ANI.
“It was only after Congress misused Article 356, then there were different elections between Parliament and some of the states...Does Congress mean to say that Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru's government for so long was illegal because that time, it was one nation, one election?”
Parliament session LIVE: BJP MP questions Congress' stance on simultaneous polls
On one nation, one election, BJP MP Sanjay Jaiswal tells ANI: “Every Parliamentarian should consider it with an open mind… Why are they (the opposition) outright rejecting without debating something that was initiated with the creation of the Constitution and implemented for the next 20 years?...”
Parliament session LIVE: Mahua Moitra files privilege notice against Kiren Rijiju
Parliament session LIVE: Lok Sabha MP and Trinamool Congress leader Mahua Moitra on Monday moved a privilege notice against Union minister Kiren Rijiju over his remarks made on the floor of the House on December 13 and sought for the matter to be moved to the privileges committee. Read more.
Parliament session LIVE: TMC MP says bill for simultaneous polls‘anti-federalistic’
Parliament session LIVE: TMC MP Saugata Roy says that the bill for simultaneous polls is ‘anti-federalistic’.
"We shall oppose the introduction of the Bill. It is anti-federalistic," he tells PTI.
Parliament session LIVE: There's a need for one nation, one election, says UP minister
Parliament session LIVE: "It is a need of the country. What the government is doing is the opposition's job. Whenever, MCC gets imposed, developmental work gets halted. That's why there is a need for 'One Nation, One Election' in the country," Uttar Pradesh minister Om Prakash Rajbhar tells PTI.
Parliament session LIVE: Supriya Sule demands JPC on simultaneous polls
On bill to hold simultaneous elections, NCP-SCP MP Supriya Sule tells ANI: "We are demanding JPC should be done and discussions should take place. Our party is demanding JPC."
Parliament session LIVE: One nation, one election bill brought to divert attention, says Congress MP
Parliament session LIVE: On One nation, one election bill, Congress MP Pramod Tiwari tells ANI: "It would have been better if an all-party meeting would have been called where there should have been discussions regarding this. But the Govt has brought this issue to divert from other important ones. They clearly know that to make Constitutional changes, they neither have a majority in the Lok Sabha nor Rajya Sabha..."
Parliament session LIVE: Congress MP gives adjournment motion to discuss unemployment
Parliament session LIVE: Congress MP Vijay Vasanth has given an adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha to discuss ‘India’s deepening unemployment crisis’, reports ANI.
He cites CMIE and PLFS data, which show the unemployment rate at 7.8% in September 2024.
Parliament session LIVE: Congress MP gives notice on farmers' protest
Congress MP Manickam Tagore has given an Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha to discuss the ongoing hunger strike by farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal which has entered its 21st day for the farmers issue.
Parliament session LIVE: Congress MP gives notice opposing 'One Nation, One Election' Bill
Congress MP Manish Tewari has given an Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha, opposing the ‘One Nation, One Election’ Bill.
Parliament session LIVE: What do recommendations on ‘One Nation, One Election’ say
The Union Cabinet had in September accepted the recommendations of the High-Level Committee on Simultaneous Elections. The panel was headed by former President Ram Nath Kovind.
The recommendations were outlined in a report by a high-level panel chaired by former President Kovind.
The panel recommended the implementation of simultaneous polls in two phases. It recommended holding Lok Sabha and Assembly elections simultaneously in the first phase and conducting local body elections (panchayat and municipalities) within 100 days of general elections.
It said there should be a common electoral roll for all elections.
Parliament session LIVE: What is one nation, one election?
The bill which will pave way for 'One Nation, One Election' is likely to be introduced in the Lok Sabha. The listed agenda of Lok Sabha for Tuesday includes the Constitution Amendment Bill concerning simultaneous elections.
The Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Ninth Amendment) Bill will be introduced by Union Law Minister Arjun Meghwal.
Moving ahead with its 'one nation, one election' plan, the government in September accepted the recommendations of the high-level committee for holding simultaneous polls for the Lok Sabha, state assemblies and local bodies in a phased manner.
The panel, chaired by former president Ram Nath Kovind, made 11 recommendations after a nationwide consensus-building effort. Read more here
Parliament session LIVE: Congress issues whip to its MPs
The Congress has issued a whip to its Lok Sabha MPs, mandating their presence in the House, with the constitutional amendment bill for holding Lok Sabha and assembly elections simultaneously listed for introduction in the Lok Sabha, ANI reported.
Parliament session LIVE: One nation, one election bill in Lok Sabha today
Parliament session LIVE: The Centre has listed a constitutional amendment bill allowing simultaneous Lok Sabha and assembly elections.
Union law minister Arjun Ram Meghwal will introduce the bill for “one nation, one election” in the Lok Sabha. Following this, he could request Speaker Om Birla to refer the bill to a Joint Committee of Parliament for wider consultations.