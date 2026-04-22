BJP vs Congress over Kharge's ‘terrorist’ remark at PM; Shah says ‘Modi Ji totally curbed terrorism ’

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's “terrorist” remark at Prime Minister Narendra Modi at an election campaign event drew massive outrage from PM's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which filed a complaint with the Election Commission of India to take action.

L: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge | R: Prime Minister Narendra Modi(PTI photos)

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Kharge accused Prime Minister Modi of terrorising political parties and people by misusing government machinery and central agencies to stifle the opposition.

Addressing a press conference on Tuesday in poll-bound Tamil Nadu's Chennai, the Congress chief initially referred to the prime minister as a "terrorist" while criticising the AIADMK's alliance with the BJP.

Asked by reporters to clarify the context of the remark, Kharge later said he meant the prime minister was "terrorising" the democratic fabric of the country.

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{{^usCountry}} "He is terrorising people and political parties. I never said he is a terrorist (in the literal sense). Terrorising this... he is misusing his power and government machinery and abusing, maligning opposition parties," PTI news agency quoted the Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha as saying. BJP goes to ECI {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "He is terrorising people and political parties. I never said he is a terrorist (in the literal sense). Terrorising this... he is misusing his power and government machinery and abusing, maligning opposition parties," PTI news agency quoted the Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha as saying. BJP goes to ECI {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} In a memorandum to the poll panel, the BJP demanded "suitable penal and regulatory proceedings" against Kharge for his remarks under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and that "appropriate campaign restrictions" be imposed on him. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In a memorandum to the poll panel, the BJP demanded "suitable penal and regulatory proceedings" against Kharge for his remarks under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and that "appropriate campaign restrictions" be imposed on him. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The party said its delegations, comprising Union ministers Nirmala Sitharaman, Kiren Rijiju and Arjun Ram Meghwal, will meet the EC on Wednesday to raise the issue. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The party said its delegations, comprising Union ministers Nirmala Sitharaman, Kiren Rijiju and Arjun Ram Meghwal, will meet the EC on Wednesday to raise the issue. {{/usCountry}}

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Criticising Kharge, Rijiju said that the Congress president's remark was not just derogatory but a "dangerous and unprecedented attack on democratic institutions" as well.

"We have filed a strong complaint against Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge for his shocking and disgraceful remark," the BJP leader said in a post on X.

Rijiju termed Kharge's remark a "blatant violation" of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) for elections, stressing that immediate action is "non-negotiable".

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In the petition to the ECI, the BJP described Kharge's remark against the prime minister as "grossly derogatory" and alleged "prima facie" violation of MCC.

"Take immediate cognisance of the statement being a prima facie violation of the Model Code of Conduct. Direct Mallikarjun Kharge to submit a public apology/retraction ans/or impose appropriate campaign restrictions or other corrective measures in accordance with law and ECI directions," the party said in appeal to the poll body.

Modi ji completely curbed terrorism, says Shah

Amit Shah also slammed the Congress for “hitting new lows in its demeanour” every day, “breaking its own record in lowering the standard of public discourse”.

He said Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge “breached every standard of public conduct and brought shame to the nation by calling the elected Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi Ji, a terrorist.”

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“This insult to the foremost leader of the nation is an insult to the millions of people who love and support Modi Ji,” Shah said.

Calling a leader like Modi Ji a terrorist, who has completely curbed terrorism in the last 12 years is highly condemnable, Shah said and added that every time the Congress hurls abuses at Modi, “it is the people of India who answer them."

"This time too, the people will respond.”

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The BJP also requested the EC to initiate suitable penal and regulatory proceedings "under the applicable law, including examination of offences under Sections 175, 171/174, 356(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, and any other provisions found applicable upon inquiry".

The BJP urged the poll panel to direct "immediate cessation" of further dissemination of Kharge's remark in campaign material and digital publicity.

"Direct the media and social media platforms to take it off. Pass such further orders as may be necessary to preserve the dignity of the electoral process and ensure a free, fair, peaceful, and issue-based campaign," the BJP added.

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