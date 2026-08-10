BJP vs Muslim League: ‘Don’t provoke us,’ Rajeev Chandrasekhar warns IUML over Savarkar row

The BJP on Monday warned the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) against “provoking” the party over the suspension of a teacher in Kerala following a controversial question on Hindutva ideologue V D Savarkar.

BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar said the IUML should not interfere in matters concerning Savarkar. (@BJP4Keralam X)

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BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar said the IUML should not interfere in matters concerning Savarkar, whom he called “an important part of India's freedom struggle”.

“Don't provoke us,” he said, as per PTI.

“Every child in Keralam knows #VeerSavarkar ji and his immense sacrifices for India’s freedom. If the Muslim League dislikes it, they are free to read books on Tipu Sultan. But if they attempt to alter history or establish a conspiracy-driven narrative in Keralam’s education sector, the BJP will not remain silent. I say this with full responsibility,” he also wrote on X.

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What is the Savarkar row?

{{^usCountry}} The Savarkar row in Kerala began after a school-level Social Science Club Freedom Quiz held on August 6 included a question describing V D Savarkar as the freedom fighter who “received the maximum punishment at the hands of the British.” The quiz was conducted at AUP School, Pallathadka, in Kasaragod. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Savarkar row in Kerala began after a school-level Social Science Club Freedom Quiz held on August 6 included a question describing V D Savarkar as the freedom fighter who “received the maximum punishment at the hands of the British.” The quiz was conducted at AUP School, Pallathadka, in Kasaragod. {{/usCountry}}

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The question led to a political controversy because the state education department said the quiz was not part of the official curriculum or authorised by the department.

Following an inquiry, teacher Guru Prasad, who prepared the questionnaire, was suspended. Education minister N Shamsudheen has said disciplinary action could be taken against other teachers if they are found involved.

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BJP attacks IUML over Savarkar question

The warning came after Kerala general education minister N Shamsudheen said disciplinary action would be taken against more teachers if they were found involved in a quiz question describing Savarkar as the freedom fighter “who received the maximum punishment at the hands of the British”.

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“Muslim League should not do any of this,” Chandrasekhar said. “Veer Savarkar is an important part of India's freedom struggle. If you do not like him, you do not like him,” he said.

Chandrasekhar also accused the Congress of sidelining Subhas Chandra Bose, Bal Gangadhar Tilak and Sardar Patel in its portrayal of the freedom struggle.

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‘Let them sing Italian national anthem’: BJP on Vande Mataram row

Chandrasekhar also hit out at the Congress over opposition to singing the full version of Vande Mataram in Kerala.

“Then why are the Congress people saying today that we will not sing this stanza, we will not sing that stanza?,” he asked.

His remarks came after Kerala health minister K Muraleedharan and Congress MP Rajmohan Unnithan opposed the full rendition of the song.

“We Indians, the Indians who are citizens of India, will sing it in full, and we will sing the national anthem, Jana Gana Mana, in full,” Chandrasekhar said.

Taking a swipe at the Congress, he added, “If that is the case, let them sing the Italian national anthem," as per PTI.

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On the CPI(M)-led LDF's opposition to the full version, he said, “Then let them sing some German song of Karl Marx.”

BJP questions IUML ministers over missing fishermen

Chandrasekhar accused IUML ministers of delaying visits to the families of fishermen missing from Kollam and Thiruvananthapuram.

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“You should do the responsibility that has been entrusted to you. The people gave you votes and put you in power. When you are governing, you should take up your responsibilities and do what needs to be done,” he said.

BJP backs women's safety, questions Mohandas arrest

On remarks attributed to right-wing commentator T G Mohandas, Chandrasekhar said the BJP would not support them if they were accurately reported.

“The BJP is a political party that believes 100 per cent in women's safety and children's safety. We believe that the people's right to liberty and right to life, which are part of Article 21 of the Constitution, should be ensured without any lapse or dilution,” he said.

However, he questioned the timing of Mohandas' midnight arrest, calling it “double standards”.

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“Somehow, something has to be done to divert the people's attention -- that is the issue,” he said.

“If you are going to arrest him like this and bully him, and do it in a double-standard manner, we are opposed to that,” Chandrasekhar said.

Police said Mohandas was taken into custody from his Mattancherry residence in Kochi on Sunday over alleged remarks in a YouTube video about a student protest in New Delhi linked to the NEET paper leak. His arrest was recorded on Monday.

BJP's Surendran attacks IUML

Separately, BJP Palakkad zonal general secretary K K Surendran accused the IUML of opposing the full rendition of Vande Mataram and compared its position with Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

He alleged that the IUML was trying to distance the Muslim community from the national mainstream, and said Muslims had sung the full song between 1896 and 1937 without it affecting their faith.

Surendran also accused the CPI(M) and IUML of using the issue for communal politics and said opposing Vande Mataram during its 150th anniversary celebrations amounted to opposing nationalism.

He further alleged that the League was applying a double standard on religious issues and pointed to IUML ministers taking their oath in the name of God rather than Allah.

Surendran said Vande Mataram had been sung at All India Congress Committee sessions attended by leaders including Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, and accused the Congress of repeating its past mistakes.