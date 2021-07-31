'BJP was not expecting seat, didn't like it,' Babul Supriyo on joining politics in 2014

As singer-turned-politician Babul Supriyo announced his exit from BJP and politics on Saturday, he reminisced his entry into the politics which was through Yoga guru Ramdev. In his Facebook post where he clarified the reasons behind his exit, he recounted that when he met Ramdev on a flight, which sealed his entry into politics, he felt bad when he understood that BJP was not expecting any seat from Bengal in Lok Sabha Election 2014.

"There was a brief conversation with Swami Ramdevji. Didn't like the fact at all that BJP was taking Bengal seriously but at the same time was not expecting any seat. I felt how can this happen that the same Bengal which respects Syama Prasad Mukherjee, Atal Bihari Vajpayee so much can deny BJP even one seat. Especially while entire India had decided before the elections that Narendra Modi will become the Prime Minister, why West Bengal would think differently. Then, I took up the challenge as a Bengali. Listened to everyone, but did what my heart said, without fearing tomorrow," Babul Supriyo added in his post.

In 2014 Lok Sabha election, BJP won two seats in West Bengal -- Babul Supriyo from Asansol and SS Ahluwalia from Darjeeling.

The former Union minister on Saturday said the decision is not sudden as he has expressed his desire to quit politics to JP Nadda and Amit Shah, but somehow they have managed to stop him, he wrote.

"I will never forget this love. But I do not have the audacity to again go to them and say the same thing. They may think I am bargaining for any post. But this is not true," he added.

Babul Supriyo also said that he will leave the government accommodation as soon as possible as many new ministers have not got government accommodation. He won't accept MP salary too, he said.