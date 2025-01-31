BJP will lose Delhi polls: Akhilesh at Kejriwal roadshow

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav who participated in a roadshow with Aam Aadmi Party convenor Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi on Thursday, said that the Bharatiya Janata Party will lose the Delhi assembly elections while accusing the BJP of hampering the development of Delhi. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav (HT File Photo)

Speaking to the media after landing in Delhi, the SP chief said, “BJP will lose the Delhi assembly elections as it is a hindrance in the development of Delhi. Stopping its interference will help Delhi develop even more.”

The SP chief further termed the stampede incident in Prayagraj Mahakumbh as very sad and said that both the state and the Central governments were responsible for this. “Devotees have lost their lives and people have lost their loved ones. The responsibility lies with the government and the BJP government cannot escape from this responsibility.”

“The BJP government did not make as much arrangements as it promoted for Mahakumbh. If the arrangements were good, this incident would not have happened. The compensation amount of ₹25 lakh for the families of the deceased is less and it should be increased. Along with this, the list of all the devotees who have died and those who are missing should be released because there is a lot of apprehension, there is confusion among the people, and it will be removed only when the complete list is released,” added Akhilesh Yadav.

“The government is claiming that a budget of ₹10 thousand crore was sanctioned for the event. They also claimed of better security arrangements. If there is no lack in the arrangements, then how did so many people lost their lives,” he said.

“The government itself was distributing invitations for Mahakumbh, whereas till now no such practice was ever followed. Whatever the mythological and historical records are, no one was ever given a card as the devotees themselves come to Kumbh driven by their faith. The devotees who lost their lives in the stampede did not come to Kumbh because of the government, they came here due to their faith,” he added.