BJP women MPs to meet President today to seek Congress MP's dismissal over JNU sexual harassment case

A group of women lawmakers from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will call on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhawan on Tuesday to register their complaint against Congress MP Bimol Akoijam, seeking his dismissal from Parliament.

Congress MP Angomcha Bimol Akoijam briefs the media regarding the controversy over his dismissal from Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) over an alleged sexual harassment claim by 11 female students, at his residence in Keishamthong, in Imphal on Saturday. (ANI)

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This comes after the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), last week, dismissed Akoijam from his position as a professor with immediate effect due to several complaints of sexual misconduct being registered against the Manipur MP.

According to a BJP leader, the delegation will meet the president at 1:30pm in the afternoon.

Deep Dive Why are BJP women MPs meeting President Droupadi Murmu over Bimol Akoijam? They plan to register a complaint and seek Akoijam’s dismissal from Parliament. The move follows JNU’s termination of his professorship after its Internal Complaints Committee found him guilty of sexual misconduct. What allegations did JNU students make against Bimol Akoijam? The complaints from 11 female students reportedly alleged that he invited students to his campus residence for late-night academic meetings, engaged in non-consensual physical proximity and made inappropriate comments. What action are BJP leaders demanding from Congress over the allegations? BJP leaders are calling for Congress to take serious action and expel Akoijam from the party. They have accused the party of shielding him, while Akoijam denies the allegations and has questioned the inquiry process.

While he has denied the allegations and alleged that a proper investigation was not carried out, the university said it took action after its Internal Complaints Committee (ICC), operating under the POSH Act, found him guilty of sexual misconduct following complaints filed by 11 female students.

The Delhi Police has booked the Congress MP on charges of sexual harassment following a complaint by the JNU chief security officer on October 11. However, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Teachers’ Association (JNUTA) issued a statement on Sunday criticising his termination, describing the decision as “hasty”.

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{{^usCountry}} The BJP has been demanding that the Congress take serious action against the lawmaker and dismiss him from the party. The BJP claims that the Congress has been shielding the lawmaker. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The BJP has been demanding that the Congress take serious action against the lawmaker and dismiss him from the party. The BJP claims that the Congress has been shielding the lawmaker. {{/usCountry}}

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In their complaints, the students have allegedly accused him of inviting female students to his campus residence under the pretext of academic meetings that extended late into the night, non-consensual physical proximity and inappropriate comments.