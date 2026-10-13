Sacked JNU prof booked in sexual harassment case

The Delhi Police has booked Congress MP and former Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) professor Angomcha Bimol Akoijam on charges of sexual harassment following a complaint by the JNU chief security officer on October 11, officials said. Congress MP Angomcha Bimol Akoijam briefs the media regarding the controversy over his dismissal from Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) over an alleged sexual harassment claim by 11 female students, at his residence in Keishamthong, in Imphal on Saturday. (Vishma Ahanthem )

The development comes after JNU terminated Akoijam’s services on October 9, following an internal committee inquiry into allegations of sexual harassment. At least 11 students filed complaints against him in May, alleging sexual misconduct during viva examinations.

A police officer said the FIR was registered at Vasant Kunj North police station under sections 75, 75(1)(i), 75(1)(iv) and 79 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) on charges of sexual harassment and gesture intended to insult a woman’s modesty.

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Akoijam accused JNU VC Akoijam, who represents the Inner Manipur parliamentary constituency in the Lok Sabha, denied the allegations and questioned the university’s inquiry process.

In a statement issued after his termination, Akoijam accused the JNU vice-chancellor of making false claims about the professor’s non-cooperation with the inquiry and the number of communications exchanged during the proceedings.

“Despite my witnesses having given their depositions on August 14, 2026, the JNU vice-chancellor tells a blatant lie by saying that I have not produced any witness,” Akoijam claimed in the statement.

Akoijam also disputed the vice-chancellor’s reported claim that the internal committee and the university sent him 300 emails, saying he received and responded to 43 emails from the committee.

“I had responded with my written response to the allegations on 31 May, 2026, and my deposition on 16 July, 2026, and yet the VC says I didn’t co-operate,” he said.

Questioning the allegations and the proceedings, Akoijam described the case as a “witchunt” and alleged that the complaint was false and malicious. He also accused the university of procedural lapses and the media of conducting a trial by publicity.

“The issue of technicalities and procedural lapses is important, but far more important is to call out the lies and fabrication that form the complaint itself; it must be exposed,” he said, adding that his team of lawyers would take care of the matter.

The VC did not respond to HT’s queries on allegations by the professor. The professor also did not respond when HT reached out to him on Monday.