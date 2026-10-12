JNU teachers’ body questions professor’s dismissal, calls decision ‘hasty’

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Teachers’ Association (JNUTA) on Sunday issued a statement, criticising the termination of services of a professor by the administration over allegations of sexual harassment and describing the decision as “hasty”. The teachers’ panel said the decision was taken without consulting the Executive Council. (File Photo)

The teachers’ panel said the decision was taken without consulting the Executive Council.

“The order, signed by the vice chancellor seemingly in haste, attempts to usurp the power of dismissal that rightfully lies with the Executive Council. As per Statute 30 of the JNU Act, it is not the VC but the Executive Council that has the authority to dismiss faculty members,” the statement, also seen by HT, mentioned.

Also Read | JNU terminates professor accused of sexual harassment after internal committee inquiry

JNUTA on professor's termination The teachers’ association also expressed concern over the “selective disclosure” of the Internal Complaints Committee’s (ICC’s) recommendations in the public domain, alleging that it violated confidentiality norms. HT tried reaching out to JNU over the allegations but received no response till the time of going to press.

On October 9, JNU administration terminated the professor following findings by the ICC on sexual harassment allegations, citing University Grants Commission (UGC) service rules and the Central Civil Services (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules.