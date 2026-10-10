JNU sacks professor and Congress MP accused of sexually harassing students

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Friday terminated the services of professor and Congress MP Angomcha Bimol Akoijam, who was accused of sexually harassing several female students, following an inquiry by the varsity’s internal committee. According to the complaints, the professor was accused of making inappropriate remarks with sexual connotations during the viva examinations in the first week of May. (Representative photo)

In an official order, the university said the decision was taken in accordance with service rules prescribed by the University Grants Commission (UGC) and the Central Civil Services (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules.

“An inquiry was conducted by the internal committee (IC) against professor Angomcha Bimol Akoijam pursuant to allegations of sexual harassment. Based on the findings, the IC recommended major punishment… upon following the due process and considering all available facts, the punishment of dismissal from the services of the university is hereby imposed on the professor with immediate effect,” the order signed by JNU vice-chancellor Santishree D Pandit stated.

While Akoijam did not respond to HT’s requests for comment, he was quoted by PTI as saying that the dismissal was a “blessing in disguise to expose the witch-hunt” against him. “I want these people to come out without their masks. I have nothing to hide if it is true,” he told PTI. “I don’t have the report or the dismissal order. If there are any allegations, show me that… Only then, you will know how this witch-hunt is going on,” Akoijam said.

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Complaints and allegations On September 6, HT reported, citing a person closely aware of the development, that 11 university students filed complaints against the professor this May, accusing him of “sexual misconduct”. The university formed an internal complaints committee to investigate the allegations that same month.

According to the complaints, the professor was accused of making inappropriate remarks with sexual connotations during the viva examinations in the first week of May.

One student shared her experience in a student WhatsApp group, prompting several others to come forward with their alleged experiences. “He allegedly made remarks suggesting he would award extra marks if the students accepted his sexual advances,” a person aware of the matter said. A complaint was subsequently submitted, following which several students were called to submit their statements.

Akoijam has taught at JNU’s School of Social Sciences and also serves as a Congress member in the Lok Sabha, representing the Inner Manipur parliamentary constituency.

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Political and student reactions Reacting to the termination order, Bharatiya Janata Party leader Smriti Irani asked why Congress had not taken action against its Manipur MP over allegations made by female students at JNU and reports of an internal inquiry.

“Congress talks of smashing patriarchy, but is not taking any action against its own MP facing sexual harassment charges,” Irani said at a presser in the national capital.

Commending the decision, ABVP JNU president Mayank Panchal said, “The JNU administration’s action against the Congress Lok Sabha MP and JNU professor is an important step towards addressing ABVP’s sustained struggle for female students and ensuring accountability regarding their complaints and women’s safety. ABVP demands that the female students receive real justice and that further legal proceedings be carried out in accordance with the law.”