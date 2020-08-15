e-paper
Home / India News / BJP worker allegedly killed by TMC supporters in clash over hoisting tricolour on I-Day

BJP worker allegedly killed by TMC supporters in clash over hoisting tricolour on I-Day

Locals said that workers and supporters of both the TMC and the BJP had gathered at the same spot to hoist the flag as their offices are located in the same area

india Updated: Aug 15, 2020 13:52 IST
Hindustan Times, Kolkata
Clashes broke out after some heated altercation between supporters of the TMC and the BJP in Bengal’s Hooghly district.
Clashes broke out after some heated altercation between supporters of the TMC and the BJP in Bengal’s Hooghly district.(Representative photo/Getty Images)
         

A Bharatiya Janata Party worker was allegedly killed by supporters of the ruling Trinamool Congress after clashes broke out between the two rival parties over hoisting the National flag on Independence Day at Hooghly district in south Bengal.

While the BJP alleged that Sudarshan Pramanik, 40, was beaten to death by TMC supporters, the ruling party has refuted the allegations. Police have detained eight people after the incident.

The clash sparked off tension at Khanakul around 60 km west of Kolkata. Authorities deployed a large police contingent to bring the situation under control.

“A clash broke out between locals over hoisting the Indian flag at Khanakul in the morning. A man was killed when he was attacked with bamboo sticks. We have detained eight persons for interrogation,” said Tathagata Basu, superintendent of police of Hooghly district.

Locals said that workers and supporters of both parties had gathered at the same spot to hoist the flag as their offices are located in the same area. Clashes broke out after some heated altercation and soon the supporters of rival parties attacked each other.

“Such incidents will continue till the TMC is in power. Till date 108 BJP workers and leaders have been killed,” said Sayantan Basu, general secretary of BJP.

TMC leader and the party’s spokesperson in the district, Prabir Ghosal, however, said: “TMC doesn’t believe or support violence and bloodshed. I have heard that it was a fight between two factions of the BJP. Police are investigating.”

On July 13, the body of BJP MLA Debendra Nath Roy was found hanging in a market near his home at Hemtabad in North Dinajpur district. Police said he had died by suicide. Thereafter two more BJP workers were found dead in Bengal. Police said both had died by suicide.

