Home / India News / BJP workers, farmers clash near Ghazipur
india news

BJP workers, farmers clash near Ghazipur

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Ghaziabad
PUBLISHED ON JUL 01, 2021 03:52 AM IST
Jagtar Singh Bajwa, UP-Gate site spokesperson of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha, said the BJP was conspiring to malign them.(ANI file photo)

Workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the farmers protesting against the three farm laws at UP Gate, near Ghazipur, clashed on Wednesday afternoon, triggering a blame game between the two sides.

Gyanendra Kumar Singh, superintendent of police (City 2), said police received counter complaints and were investigating the matter.

While the BJP workers alleged that the farmers attacked them, farmer leaders said the partymen was trying to malign them and their ongoing protest.

“There were about 300-400 workers including 20-25 women...We were on the other side of the expressway (Delhi-Ghaziabad carriageway), near the starting point of the Hindon elevated road. The farmers were on the other side in their camps. Suddenly, hundreds of them attacked us,” said Sanjeev Sharma, president of the BJP’s Ghaziabad unit.

Jagtar Singh Bajwa, UP-Gate site spokesperson of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha, said the BJP was conspiring to malign them.

“It is a new conspiracy by the BJP to malign the farmers’ movement. They came on the pretext of welcoming their leader and damaged their own cars. We have given our complaint to the police,” he said.

