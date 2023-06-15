BJP chalks out huge outreach across bihar

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has set into motion a plan to strengthen its position in Bihar and will soon begin a massive outreach campaign that will include rallies by senior party leaders, according to people aware of the details.

On Wednesday, senior leaders from the central team as well as from Bihar, met in the Capital where it was decided that party president JP Nadda will address a public rally in the state on June 24, close on the heels of the opposition parties’ meet to hammer out the contours of a joint front against the BJP ahead of the 2024 general elections.

The opposition meeting is scheduled to be held on June 23 in Patna.

Union home minister Amit Shah will also address a public rally on June 29 in Munger, the people cited above said.

The BJP meeting was held in Union minister Giriraj Singh’s residence and lasted for over four hours.

Faced with the possibility of a united opposition taking on the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls and the 2025 assembly elections in Bihar, the party is strengthening its cadre and also eyeing alliances with smaller outfits in a bid to balance caste equations in the state.

According to a party functionary, the cadre will reach out with details of how central schemes have benefited the state and its people, and illustrate the changes that have taken place on the ground. “Things have changed drastically on the ground after 2014 (when the BJP came to power at the Centre) and we will go to the people with the list of our accomplishments,” the functionary said.

Among those present for the meeting were national general secretary Vinod Tawde, who is in charge of Bihar, co- incharges Harish Diwedi and Sunil Oza, state unit president Samrat Chaudhary, MP Sushil Modi and leader of the opposition Vijay Sinha.

