BJP leader files police complaint against actor-comedian Vir Das for ‘insulting India’

A ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader has filed a complaint against actor-comedian Vir Das in New Delhi for allegedly insulting India in his monologue at an event in the US, a police officer said on Wednesday. “A complaint was lodged and an inquiry is going on,” said the officer, who did not want to be named.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Aditya Jha, a spokesperson for the BJP in Delhi, said he filed the complaint on Tuesday and police were yet to register a case.

Das uploaded a video of his monologue on YouTube and faced immediate backlash. In the six-minute video, he refers to the most talked about issues facing India including the battle against Covid-19, incidents of rapes, the crackdown on comedians, and farmer protests.

In a tweet, Das said his intention was to remind the country that despite its issues, it is great. “The video is a satire about the duality of two very separate India’s that do different things. Like any nation has light and dark, good and evil within it. None of this is a secret. The video appeals for us to never forget that we are great. To never stop focusing on what makes us great,” he said. “It ends in a gigantic patriotic round of applause for a country we all love, believe in, and are proud of. That there is more to our country than the headlines, a deep beauty. That’s the point of the video and the reason for the applause.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Vir Das clarifies after his ‘Two Indias’ monologue kicks up a storm | Watch

Das wrote people cheer for the country with hope and not “hate” and asked his followers to not be misled by edited clips of his monologue. He added people clap for India with respect, not malice. “You cannot sell tickets, earn applause, or represent great people with negativity, only with pride. I take pride in my country, and I carry that pride across the world.”

He added to him, a room full of people anywhere in the world, giving India an ovation is pure love. “I ask of you, the same thing I asked of that audience...To focus on the light, remember our greatness, and spread the love.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}