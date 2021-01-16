BJP leaders meet Shah over Bengal poll

Union home minister Amit Shah and senior leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) met party’s West Bengal unit leaders in the national Capital on Friday to review party’s preparations for the upcoming assembly elections in the state.

According to people familiar with the matter, Shah is scheduled to attend programmes in Bengal on January 30 and 31. The party is also planning a rally by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “This is a monthly review meeting. The Union home minister and BJP national president J P Nadda are visiting Bengal every month. Their activities are going to increase in the coming days. We will review the result of the programmes held so far,” said Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh. Ghosh attended the meeting along with national vice-president Mukul Roy and Bengal general secretary (organisation) Amitava Chakraborty.

Bengal BJP leaders said that Friday’s meeting was held to review the Bengal poll preparedness against the backdrop of the report five central leaders prepared for Shah. Induction of leaders from the Trinamool Congress and other parties was also discussed at the meeting, said a BJP leader. The central leadership wants checks and balances to be put in place during inductions, he added.