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'BJP's agenda is to divide': Netaji's kin Chandra Kumar Bose after joining TMC

Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's grandnephew, Chandra Kumar Bose, on Sunday slammed the BJP, accusing the party of "dividing communities for vote bank politics".

Published on: Apr 12, 2026 10:08 pm IST
ANI |
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Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's grandnephew, Chandra Kumar Bose, on Sunday slammed the BJP, accusing the party of "dividing communities for vote bank politics".

TMC leaders Kirti Azad and Bratya Basu flank the newly joined party leader Chandra Kumar Bose ahead of the West Bengal assembly elections, on April 12.(AITC/PTI Photo)

Speaking with ANI after joining TMC, Chandra Kumar Bose equated the BJP with British rule, accusing them of bringing religion into politics, a policy that he said was opposed by Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.

"The BJP is against the Constitution because its one-point agenda is to divide and rule, to divide communities for vote bank politics. The British, their policy was divide and rule. The BJP practices the same policies as the British. They bring religion into politics, a policy which was vehemently opposed by my grandfather, Sarat Chandra Bose, and his younger brother, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose," he said.

"I cannot accept the BJP's way of thinking... I decided to leave, and I did not immediately join any party... I found that the TMC comes close to following an inclusive and secular ideology," he added.

 
west bengal elections tmc bjp west bengal election 2026
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Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and TS Telangana Inter Result 2026, latest at HindustanTime
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