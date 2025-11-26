BJP’s AI clip teases DK Shivakumar with an ‘out-of-stock’ CM chair amid Karnataka power tussle

The Bharatiya Janata Party has escalated its attack on Karnataka deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar, as the Congress government in the state continues to grapple with an internal leadership tussle. Deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar said he does not wish to speak publicly on the issue, noting there was a “secret deal” among “5-6 of us” in the party.(HT_PRINT)

Since the Congress won the Karnataka assembly elections in March 2023, there has been persistent talk of a power-sharing arrangement between CM Siddaramaiah and his deputy Shivakumar, reportedly endorsed by the party's central leadership, that would involve a transfer of power after two and a half years.

Speculation about the above understanding has intensified in recent months, with the chief minister hinting at a reshuffle-while firmly stating he will stay at the helm-and supporters of the deputy chief minister lobbying for his elevation both in Karnataka and in Delhi.

BJP's dig

On its official X handle, the BJP’s Karnataka unit shared an AI-generated video portraying Shivakumar shopping online for a “chief minister’s chair.”

However, when Shivakumar, the Congress’ Karnataka chief, attempts to add the chair to his cart, the clip flashes an “out of stock” message.

"DK Shivakumar right now," the BJP captioned the video.

“By starting a maize purchasing center, it means that the corrupt and corrupt have started a purchasing center for MLAs!!,” the BJP handle shared in another post.

Party sources stated Siddaramaiah is pushing for a Cabinet reshuffle, while Shivakumar wants the leadership question resolved first.

Insiders, cited in an earlier HT report, believe that if the high command clears a ministerial reshuffle, it would signal confidence in Siddaramaiah completing the full five-year term, reducing the likelihood of Shivakumar taking over this tenure.

Why is the tussle going on?

There has been renewed speculation about a leadership change in Karnataka as the Congress government hits the midway point of its five-year term.

Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar had earlier been locked in a tight race for the top post after the 2023 assembly election results.

At the time, some reports claimed the two leaders had arrived at a “rotational chief minister formula” under which Shivakumar would replace Siddaramaiah after two-and-a-half years.

‘Put a full stop to the confusion’: Siddaramaiah

Siddaramaiah on Tuesday placed responsibility on the party high command to, as he put it, put a “full stop to the confusion.”

When asked about legislators backing Shivakumar travelling to Delhi, he said, “Let them go. MLAs have freedom. Let's see what opinion they give. Ultimately, the high command has to make the decision. We will abide by what the high command says.”

Responding to a question about a group of legislators urging the high command to settle the matter, he added, “Whatever they (legislators) want to say, let them say to the high command. Ultimately, to put a full stop to this confusion, the high command has to take the decision.”

Shivakumar, meanwhile, said he does not wish to speak publicly on the issue, noting there was a “secret deal” among “5-6 of us” in the party and that he was guided by his conscience.

“I don't know. I have not asked to make me the CM (chief minister). It is a secret deal between five and six of us. I don't want to speak publicly on this. I believe in my conscience. We should work with our conscience. I don't want to cause embarrassment to the party in any way and weaken it. If the party is there, we are there. If karyakartas are there, we are there,” he told reporters.