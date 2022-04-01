Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / BJP’s GVL Narasimha Rao appeals for alumni body for retd MPs, gains support
india news

BJP’s GVL Narasimha Rao appeals for alumni body for retd MPs, gains support

On Thursday, the Upper House bid farewell to 72 members who are retiring between March and July this year.
BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao on Friday suggested the idea of an alumni organisation for retired parliamentarians. (PTI FILE PHOTO.)
Updated on Apr 01, 2022 05:54 PM IST
ByIsha Sahai Bhatnagar

Bharatiya Janata Party MP GVL Narasimha Rao on Friday floated the idea of an alumni organisation for retired parliamentarians so that they can actively participate in nation-building activities in a pro bono manner.

“One-third of members of the august House retire every two years… Why don’t we have a very powerful alumni association Sir (Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh)?” Rao asked in the Rajya Sabha.

“I would like to strongly urge the government to take such an initiative and I would request all the members to support such an effort because it will give us an umbilical connection to the House of Parliament and will enable us to contribute in a channelized way,” he added.

Mentioning Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rao said that since the onset of the 75th year of Independence, he has been pushing for citizens to be involved in nation-building activities, which is something that former MPs can also be involved in. As per Rao’s proposal, the alumni association will be created at no cost to the exchequer. He added that the retired MPs have “rich parliamentary experience, subject knowledge and the experience of working with communities” which can be utilized even after they leave the House.

RELATED STORIES

On Thursday, the Upper House bid farewell to 72 members who are retiring between March and July this year. Some of the senior politicians who are retiring this year include-- Leader of House Piyush Goyal, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh, BJP leader Subramaniam Swamy, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut and Nationalist Congress Party leader Praful Patel amongst others. Many of the retiring members are expected to return to the house after fresh elections.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP