BJP's Kailash Vijayvargiya accuses ‘toolkit gang’ of distorting his statement on 'Agniveers'

Issuing a ‘clarification’ on his original remark, the senior BJP leader tweeted what he meant was that after completing their tenure with the army, wherever the Agniveers go, their excellence would be utilised there.
Kaliash Vijayvargiya (File Photo/PTI)
Published on Jun 19, 2022 05:05 PM IST
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Senior BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya on Sunday slammed the ‘toolkit gang’ after a video, in which he is seen saying he would give preference to ‘Agniveers’ if he had to hire someone to keep his party's office safe, went viral on social media.

“After graduating under the Agnipath scheme, the Aginveers will be well-trained and dedicated to their duty. After completing their tenure with the army, wherever they go, their excellence would be utilised there. That is exactly what I meant,” Vijayvargiya wrote on Twitter, tweeting in Hindi.

“Those associated with a toolkit are distorting my remarks in a bid to insult the Agniveers. The nation is well aware of the conspiracies being hatched by this toolkit gang against national and religious heroes,” the BJP's national general secretary added.

The sixty-six year-old leader's ‘clarification’ came after opposition parties accused him of insulting the country's youth and the army.

“When an Agniveer gets military training and leaves the service after four years, he will get 11 lakh, as well as a badge of Agniveer. If I have to hire for security to BJP's office, I will prefer an Agniveer,” Vijayvargiya says in the viral clip.

 

