BJP's Malviya claims Chhattisgarh CM played ‘Candy Crush’ during Congress meeting: ‘He knows that…’

BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya on Tuesday took a swipe at Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel claiming that the Congress leader was playing a popular ‘tile-matching’ video game on his mobile phone during a party meeting on the selection of candidates for the upcoming assembly polls. Sharing a purported photograph from the meeting, Malviya said a "relaxed" Baghel thought it was “appropriate to play Candy Crush” knowing “no matter how much he fights, the government will not come.”

“Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel is also relaxed, he knows that no matter how much he fights, the government will not come,” Malviya said in a social media post on X.

“Perhaps that is why instead of paying attention to the meeting related to Congress candidate selection, he thought it appropriate to play CANDY CRUSH,” he said in Hindi.

HT couldn't independently verify the authenticity of the photograph.

The ruling Congress is seeking to retain power in Chhattisgarh by banking on the welfare schemes of the Baghel government, while the Bharatiya Janata Party is hoping to corner it on the issues of alleged corruption and unfulfilled poll promises.

Congress's Chhattisgarh incharge Kumari Selja on Tuesday said that the party's Central Election Committee will meet on October 12 to decide on the candidates' list.

"...On 12th October, a meeting of our Central Election Committee (CEC) will be held...The final decision is taken by the CEC...When they put their final stamp, the final list of candidates will come out," she told reporters.

The BJP has so far released two lists of candidates for the Chhattisgarh assembly elections, taking the total number of named candidates to 85 for the 90-member house. Former chief minister Raman Singh will be contesting from his traditional Rajnandgaon seat, while Leader of Opposition in the assembly Narayan Prasad Chandel has been renominated from his current seat Janjir-Champa.

The Naxal-affected state will have a two-phase polling on November 7 (20 seats) and November 17 (70 seats) to elect a new 90-member assembly.

In the 2018 assembly polls, the Congress won 68 of the total 90 seats, while the BJP finished a distant second with 15. The Janata Congress Chhattisgarh (J), founded by former CM late Ajit Jogi, bagged five seats and its ally Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) won in two segments.

