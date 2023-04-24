Home / India News / WATCH | BJP's Atiq Ahmad-Mukhtar Ansari twist to Akhilesh's poll campaign song

BySreelakshmi B
Apr 24, 2023 02:16 PM IST

The BJP's new campaign song hits out at SP chief Akhilesh Yadav for backing gangsters like Atiq Ahmad and Mukhtar Ansari.

The Bharatiya Janata Party in Uttar Pradesh has released a new campaign song to take a dig at Opposition Samajwadi Party with its chief Akhilesh Yadav. Titled “Gunde pukarte hai Akhilesh aaiye,” the song alleges how under the rule of Akhilesh Yadav, Uttar Pradesh was in dire straits.

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav.
This song is a spoof of Akhilesh Yadav's campaign song launched last year which goes, “Janata pukarti hai Akhilesh aaiye.”

The later part of BJP's campaign song goes somewhat like, “Apradhiyon ko neta banaya tumhi ne tha. Atiq aur Mukhtar ka uddhar tumhi se tha.” Through this line, it refers to gangster-turned-politicians like Mukhtar Ansari and Atiq Ahmad who are supported by leaders like Akhilesh Yadav.

The BJP also accused the Samajwadi Party of looting UP and shattering the dream of socialist leader Jayaprakash Narayan (JP) in the song.

Earlier, on April 13, Akhilesh Yadav had slammed Uttar Pradesh's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party for using "fake encounters" to divert attention from “real issues.”

"By doing false encounters, the BJP government is trying to divert attention from the real issues. The BJP does not believe in the court at all. Today's and recent encounters should also be thoroughly investigated and the culprits should not be spared," Yadav had tweeted.

His tweet came soon after the UP Police confirmed the killing of Asad Ahmad, son of Atiq Ahmad, who was one of the accused in the Umesh Pal murder case.

