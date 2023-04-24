BJP hits out at Farooq Abdullah over his ‘harassing innocents’ remark amid Poonch terror attack probe

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday criticised former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah after he asked the security agencies not to ‘harass innocents’ during their investigation against the perpetrators of the recent Poonch terror attack. The right-wing party alleged that people understand the ‘ill motives’ of the NC leadership and that it is trying to misuse such critical situations and creating wedge between communities. Poonch: Security personnel stand guard at a police blockade at Bhimber Gali sector, near the site of Thursday's terror attack in which five army personnel were killed, in Poonch district, Saturday, April 22, 2023. (PTI Photo)(PTI04_22_2023_000251B)(PTI)

"Abdullah accused investigation agencies of harassing common people in the name of the Poonch terror attack probe. He should not mislead people and rather ask them to join the probe to punish the culprits as soon as possible," senior BJP leader Kavinder Gupta said as quoted by news agency PTI. He further added that the remarks made by Abdullah are ‘unacceptable’ as these statements have the potential to ‘alienate people from the mainstream’ and eventually hamper the investigation.

The NC chief on Saturday termed the Poonch terror attack a security lapse and alleged that security forces are ‘harassing and detaining innocent people’. “Now they (forces) have begun an operation in Poonch. Action shouldn’t be taken against innocent people…They should take care of innocent people. It’s their own fault and now they are harassing and detaining innocent people,” Abdullah had told reporters after offering Eid prayers at dargah Hazratbal.

Five soldiers were killed in a militant attack when an Army vehicle was attacked between Poonch and Bhimber Gali area close to the Line of Control in Jammu's Rajouri district. A major operation has been launched in the area to track down the attackers. Some people have already been detained to discover clues regarding the attackers.

The former J&K chief minister on Friday suggested the forces to look into possible security lapses that led to the killing of the soldiers.

Also read: Tears and tributes mark last rites of Poonch attack victims

"The area (where the attack took place) is closer to the border. There must be a security issue which they need to check. There has been a mistake somewhere, they should look into it," he had said.

The former depyty chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir further urged people with knowledge about the terror strike to come forward and take part in the probe.

(With agency inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON