Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Innocent people shouldn’t be arrested or harassed: Farooq Abdullah

Innocent people shouldn’t be arrested or harassed: Farooq Abdullah

ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar
Apr 22, 2023 11:39 PM IST

Terming the Poonch terror attack as a security lapse, former J&K chief minister Farooq Abdullah said on Saturday that innocent people shouldn’t be arrested or harassed. Security forces have launched a major operation in the area to track down the attackers. Even some people have been detained to get clues about the attackers.

Terming the Poonch terror attack as a security lapse, former J&K chief minister Farooq Abdullah said on Saturday that innocent people shouldn’t be arrested or harassed.

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah along and his son Omar Abdullah offer Eid prayers at Hazratbal shrine in Srinagar on Saturday. He said on Saturday that innocent people shouldn’t be arrested or harassed. (Waseem Andrabi/HT)
National Conference president Farooq Abdullah along and his son Omar Abdullah offer Eid prayers at Hazratbal shrine in Srinagar on Saturday. He said on Saturday that innocent people shouldn’t be arrested or harassed. (Waseem Andrabi/HT)

Security forces have launched a major operation in the area to track down the attackers. Even some people have been detained to get clues about the attackers.

“Now they have begun an operation in Poonch. Action shouldn’t be taken against innocent people,” said Abullah while talking to reporters after offering Eid prayers at dargah Hazratbal. “They (forces) should take care of innocent people. It’s their own fault and now they are harassing and detaining innocent people,” he said.

Five soldiers were killed when militants attacked an army vehicle moving between Bhimber Gali and Poonch close to the Line of Control in Rajouri district of Jammu.

Former J&K chief minister and NC president Farooq Abdullah on Friday termed the killing of five army soldiers at Poonch a security lapse.

He said that the security should have been checked as the place of attack is close to the border. “At some place there has been a lapse and they (forces) should have checked this place as it’s located close to the border,” he had said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
killing line of control jammu farooq abdullah + 2 more
killing line of control jammu farooq abdullah + 1 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, April 23, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out