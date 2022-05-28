BJP's Nupur Sharma alleges death threats after fact-checker post, cops take note

BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma on Friday alleged that she has been receiving death and rape threats after a fact-checker tweeted a video of her controversial remarks on Prophet Muhammad, the founder of Islam. Sharma claimed that the Mohammed Zubair, co-founder of fact-checking website Alt News, put out a “heavily edited video” from one of her debates, saying Zubair will be “wholly & solely” responsible “if anything untoward happens to me or any of my family members.”

"There is a so-called fact-checker who has started to vitiate the atmosphere by putting out a heavily edited and selected video from one of my debates last night. Ever since I've been receiving death and rape threats, including beheading threats against me and family members," ANI quoted Sharma as saying.

On Friday, Zubair tweeted an 86-second clip from a television news debate on the Gyanvapi mosque case in which Sharma can be heard making a controversial remark on Prophet Muhammad’s marriage.

After Sharma tagged Delhi Police accusing Zubair of inciting “communal passions”, the Alt News fact-checker said he’s sure the police will register an FIR against the BJP spokesperson if they see the full video.

“Thanks for tagging @CPDelhi @DelhiPolice, If they happen to see the full video, I am sure there will be a sou moto FIR registered against you for inciting communal violence by sitting on a news debate and giving hate speeches targetting a religion,” he wrote.

Sharma later posted screenshots of some tweets and said she was getting continuous death and beheading threats against her and her family because of Zubair’s “attempts to incite communal passions and vitiate the atmosphere by building a fake narrative.”

Delhi Police replied from its official Twitter handle saying “The matter has been forwarded to the concerned officials for necessary action. You will be contacted shortly.”

