Home / India News / BJP’s old headquarters on Ashoka Road to be venue for meetings ahead of state polls
india news

BJP’s old headquarters on Ashoka Road to be venue for meetings ahead of state polls

The venue has been picked for meetings owing to its proximity to various ministries making it convenient for senior ministers to join meetings at short notice.
On Wednesday, the venue was chosen for a meeting that was attended by Union home minister Amit Shah, Union minister Piyush Goyal, BL Santhosh and national general secretary Arun Singh. (HT PHOTO.)
On Wednesday, the venue was chosen for a meeting that was attended by Union home minister Amit Shah, Union minister Piyush Goyal, BL Santhosh and national general secretary Arun Singh. (HT PHOTO.)
Published on Oct 14, 2021 12:55 AM IST
Copy Link
By HT Correspondent

The Bharatiya Janata Party‘s old headquarters on Ashoka Road in the national

Capital will be the centre of activity in the coming days as the party leadership has picked it as a venue for closed-door meetings that will be held ahead of the upcoming state assembly elections in seven states.

This week the old office was the venue for a meeting of the core group on Uttar Pradesh, which was attended by senior leaders including party president JP Nadda, general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, who is the election in-charge of the state among others.

According to a party official, the venue has been picked for meetings owing to its proximity to various ministries making it convenient for senior ministers to join meetings at short notice.

On Wednesday, the venue was chosen for a meeting that was attended by Union home minister Amit Shah, Union minister Piyush Goyal, BL Santhosh and national general secretary Arun Singh. The details of the meeting were not shared by the BJP functionaries.

The party headquarters was shifted from Ashoka Road to a swanky new building on Deen Dayal Upadhayay Marg in 2018.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, October 14, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out