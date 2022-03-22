BJP’s S Phangnon Konyak set to be first woman from Nagaland to enter Rajya Sabha

KOHIMA: Bharatiya Janata Party’s S Phangnon Konyak is all set to be the first woman member from Nagaland in the Rajya Sabha, people familiar with the matter said on Monday as no other candidate filed nomination papers on Monday when the deadline ended.

Konyak, who is also the state’s opposition-less coalition consensus candidate, will only be the second woman from Nagaland to be member of Parliament (MP) in 45 years. Rano M Shaiza was the first; she was the first Naga woman to be elected Lok Sabha MP from the state in 1977.

To be sure, Nagaland is yet to elect a woman MLA even after 58 years of statehood.

Prior to joining BJP in 2017, Konyak, who holds a masters degree in English Literature from Delhi University (batch of 2002), has been involved in student activism and social organizations. She is currently the state president of BJP mahila morcha.

The Naga People’s Front (NPF), a major constituent of the ruling United Democratic Alliance, was keen on fielding its own party candidate for the Rajya Sabha seat but backed out in the last moment.

NPF president Dr Shurhozielie Liezietsu said the party was unable to get the support of 10 MLAs to nominate the party’s candidate although the party has a total 25 MLAs, the single largest party in the 60-member House. The party president said he was constrained to apologize to the people of Nagaland for no fault of his.

The tenure of the incumbent Rajya Sabha member from Nagaland, KG Kenye of NPF, ends on April 2.