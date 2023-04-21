BJP slams Cong for using ‘anti-nationals’ in election campaign

Bengaluru : Union minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state election management committee convener Shobha Karandlaje on Thursday accused the Opposition Congress of using “anti-nationals” for its campaign in the upcoming assembly elections. Union minister and BJP state election management committee convener Shobha Karandlaje ook exception to the inclusion of Rajya Sabha member Imran Pratapgarhi in the list of 40 star campaigners of the Congress. (HT Archives)

Addressing a press conference in Bengaluru, Karandlaje took exception to the inclusion of Rajya Sabha member Imran Pratapgarhi in the list of 40 star campaigners of the Congress. She also sought to know the “connection” between Congress and slain gangster-politician Atiq Ahmed, who was recently shot dead in Uttar Pradesh.

“The person who should have been arrested for standing in support of Atiq, has become the star campaigner. What is the relation between Atiq Ahmed and Congress?” the Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare, asked.

Karandlaje alleged that Pratapgarhi, during his earlier visit to Karnataka, made several speeches to provoke Muslims against the Hindu community in the past, and suspected that the Congress was trying to get him to the state again to instigate Muslims.

She alleged that Pratapgarhi is a close friend of Ahmed and used to call the latter as his “guru” and brother. The MP used to write poetry in praise of Ahmed, who used to take part in ‘mushairas’ (a gathering at which Urdu poetry is read), Karandlaje said.

“Despite knowing that Imran Pratapgarhi was involved in ‘anti-national activities’, you (Congress) send him to the Rajya Sabha and appoint him as Karnataka’s star campaigner,” she said, lashing out at the opposition party, which released its list of star campaigners on Wednesday.

Ahmed and his brother Ashraf were shot dead, allegedly by three men posing as journalists, while being taken for a medical check-up in police custody, on April 15. One of Ahmed’s sons, Asad, and his accomplice Ghulam had been killed in an encounter by UP Police on April 13.

Meanwhile, IT cell chief Amit Malviya tweeted a video where Atiq Ahmed can be seen sharing stage with the Congress MP and heaping praises for him. “Imran Pratapgarhi, Rahul Gandhi’s handpicked member of Rajya Sabha and Congress’s star campaigner in Karnataka, is an apologist of don and now murdered criminal Atik Ahmed,” Malviya tweeted.

Karnataka will vote in a single phase on May 10 and the results are scheduled to be out on May 13.

(With inputs from agencies)