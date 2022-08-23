Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
BJP’s Telangana chief Bandi Sanjay arrested

Published on Aug 23, 2022 12:11 PM IST

Sanjay was about to stage a sit-in at Jangaon when police took him into custody even as BJP workers resisted his arrest

Bandi Sanjay. (Twitter)
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s Telangana chief Bandi Sanjay was arrested on Tuesday as he called for state-wide protests against the arrest of his party workers a day earlier outside ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi lawmaker Kalvakuntla Kavitha’s residence in Hyderabad.

The workers were protesting against Kavitha’s alleged involvement in the alleged liquor scam involving Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia.

Also read | BJP lawmaker T Raja Singh arrested over derogatory comments against Prophet

Sanjay was about to stage a sit-in at Jangaon when police took him into custody. BJP workers resisted his arrest and stopped police vehicles before hundreds of personnel dispersed them and took Sanjay away. Several BJP workers were injured as police lathi-charged them.

On Monday, BJP workers attempted to lay siege around the residence of Kavitha, who is chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s daughter, in Hyderabad’s Banjara Hills, demanding action against her.

TRS workers chased them away even as a few people sustained injuries. Scores of BJP workers were arrested.

Srinivasa Rao Apparasu

Srinivasa Rao is Senior Assistant Editor based out of Hyderabad covering developments in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana . He has over three decades of reporting experience....view detail

