Home / India News / BJP’s top panel to meet today, single political resolution set to be passed
india news

BJP’s top panel to meet today, single political resolution set to be passed

HT Image
Published on Nov 07, 2021 12:01 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, New Delhi

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national executive committee will meet on Sunday, the first time since 2019, where a single political resolution will be passed and plans for the upcoming assembly polls in five states will be discussed, party’s national general secretary Arun Singh said on Saturday.

This year, the Centre’s response to the Covid pandemic, the vaccination drive and the policy interventions to revive the economy are likely to feature during the day-long meeting. It will be chaired by national president JP Nadda with an attendance of around 124 members, while chief ministers of the BJP-ruled states will join virtually, Singh said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech will also feature during the meeting. Among the agenda will be the upcoming assembly elections in five states – Punjab, Manipur, Goa, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh, he added.

An exhibition to showcase the government’s ambitious programmes, such as Atmanirbhar Bharat and the gareeb Kalyan schemes are planned at the venue in Delhi.

“The work done by the party workers during the Covid pandemic will also be showcased. A few days ago, we achieved the target of carrying out 100 crore Covid vaccinations, which too will be on display,” Singh said.

