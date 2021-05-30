BJP’s work will not go unnoticed, says JP Nadda

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda on Sunday attacked the opposition parties for creating vaccine hesitancy and politicising the pandemic but was all praise for the BJP cadre that continued to provide relief to people in need.

Addressing party workers on the government’s seventh anniversary in power at the Centre, Nadda said the opposition parties went into quarantine; while his party colleagues carried out relief work amid the Coronavirus pandemic.

The opposition leaders mocked the vaccines developed indigenously and dubbed them as BJP vaccines, Nadda said, accusing them of creating doubts about the efficacy of the vaccines.

Targeting the Opposition parties, Nadda said those making a noise about Covid-19 vaccines now are the ones who earlier raised doubts about the jabs.

“The opposition parties tried to break the morale. They said the vaccines are being given without trials and peoples’ lives are being put to risk. …It is a BJP vaccine. All kinds of questions and doubts were being raised and the same people are now shouting for vaccines today,” Nadda said.

Even though the BJP has decided not to hold any public events to mark the anniversary, the BJP chief said all party MPs, ministers and MLAs will serve people in at least two villages following Covid-19 protocols and lockdown guidelines to mark the occasion.

Nadda said party workers in one lakh villages and hamlets are serving the needy to mark the occasion. “BJP workers are mature and work with sensitivity. They should continue working with sadhana (dedication). India is the only country where apart from the government; society too played a role in combating the pandemic. The BJP is the only party that took up work for so long and on such a large-scale and created a record for being the only party that work and offered relief…This will never go unregistered,” he said.