BKU’s Rakesh Tikait to address 2nd Mahapanchayat in Dadri tomorrow

After receiving an overwhelming response at Haryana's first mahapanchayat amid farmers protest at Haryana’s Jind district on February 3 (Wednesday), Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) spokesperson Rakesh Tikait is set to address the second one on Sunday in the state’s Dadri district. Internet services were restored in Dadri and Panipat on Wednesday that had been suspended in view of the violent clashes which broke out during the farmers’ tractor rally on Republic Day in Delhi.

Earlier on Saturday, Tikait said the Centre has "time" till October 2 to repeal the laws adding that discussions with the government would not be held under any pressure.

During the mahapanchayat held in Jind on Wednesday, Tikait was accompanied by Haryana BKU chief Gurnam Singh Chaduni and BKU leader from Punjab, Balbir Singh Rajewal along with 50 khap leaders. Addressing the rally in the Kandela village of the district, Tikait had warned the Centre that it could find it difficult to remain in power if the laws were not removed. He further asked for the creation of a new law to assure the continuation of the minimum support price (MSP) system.

“We have so far talked about 'bill wapsi'. The government should listen carefully. What will you do if the youth call for 'gaddi wapsi'?" he said.

A total of five resolutions were passed during the gathering that appealed to the Centre to repeal the laws, provide a legal guarantee for MSP, implement the Swaminathan Commission report, waive farm loans and release farmers arrested post the Republic Day violence. Tikait had further urged all participants to keep protesting against the laws in a peaceful manner and assured that they would win.

Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar said on Friday that MSP was being given at 50% more than the production cost and the government has ensured that requisite investment reaches the agriculture sector. He asserted that the offer to make changes in the laws did not mean there was any problem with them and said that farmers were being misled.

“I made it clear that if the government is ready to make amendments, it doesn’t mean there is any problem in farm laws. People in a particular state are misinformed,” Tomar said during his address to the Rajya Sabha.