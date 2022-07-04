Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Black balloons released near PM Modi’s chopper in Andhra; 4 Congress workers arrested
india news

Black balloons released near PM Modi’s chopper in Andhra; 4 Congress workers arrested

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was in Andhra Pradesh's Bhimavaram to attend the 125th birth anniversary celebrations of freedom fighter Alluri Sitarama Raju. He unveiled a 30-ft bronze statue of the legendary freedom to mark the event.
In the screengrab of the video, black balloons could be seen flying close to PM Modi's chopper.
Updated on Jul 04, 2022 06:33 PM IST
Written by Kanishka Singharia | Edited by Sohini Goswami

Four Congress workers were arrested on Monday in Andhra Pradesh after black balloons were released close to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's chopper in Vijayawada. Police said more arrests are likely in the case.

Earlier Krishna district superintendent of police (SP) Siddharth Kaushal said three Congress protesters were taken into custody for releasing the black balloons soon after Modi's chopper took off from Gannavaram Airport where a strict security cordon was set up.

A clarification later issued by police said there was no security breach during PM Modi's arrival at Gannavaram Airport. “Balloons were released 5 minutes after PM's departure (from the airport via chopper),” police was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

According to visuals shared by the news agency, balloons were seen flying in the sky to display a protest against the PM, moments after Modi's chopper took off in Vijayawada.

RELATED STORIES

According to reports, Congress leaders were demonstrating at the airport when the PM's chopper took off. They also raised slogans after releasing the black balloons.

Modi was in Andhra Pradesh's Bhimavaram to attend the 125th birth anniversary celebrations of freedom fighter Alluri Sitarama Raju. He unveiled a 30-ft bronze statue of the legendary freedom to mark the event. The 15-tonne statue was carved out at a cost of 3 crore and installed by the Kshatriya Seva Samiti in the Municipal Park at ASR Nagar in Bhimavaram, as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations.

Andhra Pradesh governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan, Union minister for tourism and culture G Kishan Reddy, chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, former Union minister and film star K Chiranjeevi were present on the occasion.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
pm modi congress andhra pradesh security breach
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP