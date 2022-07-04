Black balloons released near PM Modi’s chopper in Andhra; 4 Congress workers arrested

Four Congress workers were arrested on Monday in Andhra Pradesh after black balloons were released close to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's chopper in Vijayawada. Police said more arrests are likely in the case.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Earlier Krishna district superintendent of police (SP) Siddharth Kaushal said three Congress protesters were taken into custody for releasing the black balloons soon after Modi's chopper took off from Gannavaram Airport where a strict security cordon was set up.

A clarification later issued by police said there was no security breach during PM Modi's arrival at Gannavaram Airport. “Balloons were released 5 minutes after PM's departure (from the airport via chopper),” police was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

According to visuals shared by the news agency, balloons were seen flying in the sky to display a protest against the PM, moments after Modi's chopper took off in Vijayawada.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to reports, Congress leaders were demonstrating at the airport when the PM's chopper took off. They also raised slogans after releasing the black balloons.

Modi was in Andhra Pradesh's Bhimavaram to attend the 125th birth anniversary celebrations of freedom fighter Alluri Sitarama Raju. He unveiled a 30-ft bronze statue of the legendary freedom to mark the event. The 15-tonne statue was carved out at a cost of ₹3 crore and installed by the Kshatriya Seva Samiti in the Municipal Park at ASR Nagar in Bhimavaram, as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations.

Andhra Pradesh governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan, Union minister for tourism and culture G Kishan Reddy, chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, former Union minister and film star K Chiranjeevi were present on the occasion.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}