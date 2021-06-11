Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Black fungus treatment: Mankind Pharma launches Posaconazole drug

In India, the drug to treat mucormycosis, also known as the black fungus disease, has been launched under the name ‘Posaforce 100.’
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Karan Manral | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 11, 2021 08:25 AM IST
A doctor examines a Covid-19 patient for black fungus infection. (PTI)

Mankind Pharma has announced the launch in India of Posaconazole Gastro resistant tablets to treat mucormycosis, also known as the black fungus disease. "As the cases of black fungus are increasing day by day, the product has been launched to fight against this infection. The drug firm always strives to launch affordable medicines with an endeavour to achieve the best quality standards in the pharmaceutical industry," Mankind Pharma said in a statement on Thursday.

In India, the tablets have been launched under the name "Posaforce 100." The drugmaker also noted in its statement the drug has received approval from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) as various studies have found it to be a safer and effective drug to treat mucormycosis. Both the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) have also recommended Posaconazole as an effective option to treat black fungus.

Further, the anti-fungal drug has been cleared for use in the United States as well by the Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).

In India, cases of black fungus, which commonly occurs in soil, have been detected in patients who have recovered from the coronavirus disease (Covid-19). As of June 10, more than 12,000 cases of mucormycosis have been detected in the country with states like Gujarat, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana accounting for the maximum number of such patients.

Additionally, conditions like prolonged immune suppression, reduced immunity, uncontrolled diabetes, open wound contamination, etc can also cause black fungus.

(With inputs from PTI)

