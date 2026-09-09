Black SUV caught on CCTV in focus as police probe possible trafficking of orangutans in Odisha's Balasore

An investigation has been launched following the rescue of five orangutans from a forest in Odisha's Balasore district. Investigators are reportedly zeroing in on a mysterious black SUV captured on CCTV and spotted by the locals.
This development comes a day after the five orangutans were rescued from the forest in Odisha.
Also Read | Orangutans, critically endangered species not found in India, seen in Odisha; wildlife trafficking suspected
Investigation and a black SUV
Deep Dive
What are the key details surrounding the investigation into the orangutans found in Balasore?
Why are orangutans considered critically endangered and not found in India?
How are the rescued orangutans being cared for after their rescue?
STF DIG Vishal Singh noted that the investigation was in the preliminary stage, according to news agency PTI.
"We are at the preliminary stage of investigation and presently collecting data and facts available locally. We are in contact with the central government's IG, wildlife, and seeking to know whether a similar incident had ever happened in any part of the country," Singh said.
Forest officials and local police talked to the locals in order to collect information.{{/usCountry}}
Forest officials and local police talked to the locals in order to collect information.{{/usCountry}}
Balasore Divisional Forest Officer Prateek Prakash Indalkar revealed that the villagers first spotted the young animals clinging to trees on Tuesday morning and subsequently alerted the forest department.
Furthermore, the locals have reported spotting a black SUV on a road near the forest on Monday night, the report added.
The vehicle was also seen in the CCTV footage.
According to a local police officer, locating the SUV and its owner could give clues to the appearance of the baby orangutans in the area.
Joint probe, international wildlife smuggling racket
A joint probe was launched by the state police's Special Task Force (STF) and the Wildlife Crime Control Bureau (WCCB).
It is suspected that an international wildlife smuggling racket might be behind the appearance of the orangutans, the report added.
What the government said
Ganesh Ram Singhkhuntia, state forest and environment minister, on Wednesday noted that the investigation would look into how the animals came to Balasore, PTI reported.
It would also aim to uncover the accused behind the animals' appearance in Odisha.
Given the high value of the animals, it is suspected that they were smuggled from foreign forests, he stated.
"A team of veterinary doctors is monitoring the health of the animals, and they are stable. I will visit them today. These rare animals are kept in an air-conditioned atmosphere," the minister said.
Food and oral rehydration solutions for orangutans
Nandankanan Zoological Park authorities noted that three of the five animals were males and two females, aged between six months and one year and standing roughly one to one-and-a-half feet tall, the report said. The orangutans are being provided food and oral rehydration solutions.
The park has a special enclosure for orangutans, but it has remained empty since the death of one such animal in 2019.
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Orangutans - Where are they found, and more
Orangutans are great apes with reddish-brown hair and are largely arboreal. They are a critically endangered species native to the Indonesian and Malaysian rainforests and are not found in India, HT reported earlier.
The report added that an orangutan could fetch around ₹25 lakh.
(with inputs from PTI)