Black SUV caught on CCTV in focus as police probe possible trafficking of orangutans in Odisha's Balasore

An investigation has been launched following the rescue of five orangutans from a forest in Odisha's Balasore district. Investigators are reportedly zeroing in on a mysterious black SUV captured on CCTV and spotted by the locals.

At least five orangutans were rescued by forest officials from the Bichitrapur forest area under Bhograi block, in Balasore district, Odisha. (PTI)

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This development comes a day after the five orangutans were rescued from the forest in Odisha.

Also Read | Orangutans, critically endangered species not found in India, seen in Odisha; wildlife trafficking suspected

Investigation and a black SUV

Deep Dive What are the key details surrounding the investigation into the orangutans found in Balasore? The investigation is focusing on a black SUV seen on CCTV near the site where five orangutans were rescued in Balasore, Odisha. The police and Wildlife Crime Control Bureau suspect an international wildlife smuggling racket may be involved. Why are orangutans considered critically endangered and not found in India? Orangutans are native to the rainforests of Indonesia and Malaysia, where habitat loss and illegal poaching have led to their critically endangered status. They are not found in India as their natural habitat does not extend to this region. How are the rescued orangutans being cared for after their rescue? The rescued orangutans are currently under the care of veterinary doctors at Nandankanan Zoological Park, receiving food and oral rehydration solutions while being monitored for their health in a stable, air-conditioned environment.

STF DIG Vishal Singh noted that the investigation was in the preliminary stage, according to news agency PTI.

"We are at the preliminary stage of investigation and presently collecting data and facts available locally. We are in contact with the central government's IG, wildlife, and seeking to know whether a similar incident had ever happened in any part of the country," Singh said.

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{{^usCountry}} Forest officials and local police talked to the locals in order to collect information. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Forest officials and local police talked to the locals in order to collect information. {{/usCountry}}

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Balasore Divisional Forest Officer Prateek Prakash Indalkar revealed that the villagers first spotted the young animals clinging to trees on Tuesday morning and subsequently alerted the forest department.

Furthermore, the locals have reported spotting a black SUV on a road near the forest on Monday night, the report added.

The vehicle was also seen in the CCTV footage.

According to a local police officer, locating the SUV and its owner could give clues to the appearance of the baby orangutans in the area.

Joint probe, international wildlife smuggling racket

A joint probe was launched by the state police's Special Task Force (STF) and the Wildlife Crime Control Bureau (WCCB).

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It is suspected that an international wildlife smuggling racket might be behind the appearance of the orangutans, the report added.

What the government said

Ganesh Ram Singhkhuntia, state forest and environment minister, on Wednesday noted that the investigation would look into how the animals came to Balasore, PTI reported.

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It would also aim to uncover the accused behind the animals' appearance in Odisha.

Given the high value of the animals, it is suspected that they were smuggled from foreign forests, he stated.

"A team of veterinary doctors is monitoring the health of the animals, and they are stable. I will visit them today. These rare animals are kept in an air-conditioned atmosphere," the minister said.

Food and oral rehydration solutions for orangutans

Nandankanan Zoological Park authorities noted that three of the five animals were males and two females, aged between six months and one year and standing roughly one to one-and-a-half feet tall, the report said. The orangutans are being provided food and oral rehydration solutions.

The park has a special enclosure for orangutans, but it has remained empty since the death of one such animal in 2019.

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Also Read | 216 star tortoises rescued from trafficking

Orangutans - Where are they found, and more

Orangutans are great apes with reddish-brown hair and are largely arboreal. They are a critically endangered species native to the Indonesian and Malaysian rainforests and are not found in India, HT reported earlier.

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The report added that an orangutan could fetch around ₹25 lakh.

(with inputs from PTI)