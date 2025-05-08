Menu Explore
Blackout in Jaisalmer after India intercepts Pakistan drone attack

PTI |
May 08, 2025 11:58 PM IST

With people panicking, police personnel started patrolling. Sirens blared multiple times in Barmer too.

Sounds of massive explosions were heard in Jaisalmer, and a blackout was enforced in western Rajasthan districts bordering Pakistan, plunging the whole stretch into darkness, police said.

City of Jaisalmer during blackout amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, Rajasthan, Thursday, May 8, 2025.(PTI)
A top official confirmed a massive sound was heard in Jaisalmer. After a brief lull, the sound of explosions continued for nearly an hour.

Officials said security forces are on high alert.

Tension between India and its western neighbour soared after the Indian armed forces conducted precision strikes early on Wednesday in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), targeting terror launchpads in response to the attack by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's tourist spot Pahalgam, killing 26 civilians in cold blood on April 22.

Get Operation Sindoor Live Updates. Today's India News, Weather Today,and Latest News, on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Blackout in Jaisalmer after India intercepts Pakistan drone attack
