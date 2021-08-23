Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Blast outside sarpanch’s house in Baramulla leaves a vehicle damaged

By Mir Ehsan
PUBLISHED ON AUG 23, 2021 11:33 AM IST
Representational Image. (File photo)

A blast outside the house of an independent sarpanch at Shakarwara village in Baramulla has left a vehicle parked outside house damaged.

The blast took place late Sunday evening outside the house of Narendra Kour, a sarpanch of Shakarwara village. The army and police were at the spot soon after. Police teams also went to the village around 20 kilometers from town Baramulla and questioned several persons.

Also Read | Gupkar alliance likely to meet in Srinagar tomorrow

Deputy sarpanch Ajaz Ahmad said that blast took place last night around 9pm. Ahmad said the sarpanch had hoisted flag on August 15 and that could be a reason for this blast. “We all panchayat members are disturbed by this attack.”

On Friday, two Hizbul Mujahideen militants were killed in a gunfight with security forces at Khrew in Pulwama district, police said.

On Saturday, three Jaish-e-Mohammed militants were killed in a gunfight with security forces in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district, police officials said.

The exchange of fire was the latest in a series of gunfights as security forces intensified counter-insurgency operations in the Valley, killing 94 militants so far this year. Eight militants were killed in separate operations this month till Saturday.

A policeman and four civilians, including three political workers, have been killed in suspected militant attacks this month alone.

