Blasts heard inside campus, police SUVs set on fire by mob: Why Punjab's LPU is growing tense

Violence escalated sharply during protests at Lovely Professional University (LPU) in Phagwara, Punjab, on Sunday, with explosions heard inside the campus and multiple police personnel injured. Three police SUVs were also set ablaze by the mob.

Violence esclates at Lovely Professional University in Punjab during protest. (HT)

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Tension gripped the area outside the LPU campus as students allegedly hurled glass bottles at police personnel, prompting the police to resort to a lathicharge.

Protests had broken out at LPU on Saturday following reports of an alleged rape and suicide case. Similar protests had rocked Chitkara University in Patiala a day earlier.

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Deep Dive What triggered the violent protests at Lovely Professional University? The protests were triggered by unverified reports of an alleged rape and suicide case involving a female student, which led to students demanding an FIR against the accused. How did the university respond to the claims of rape and suicide? Lovely Professional University dismissed the claims as false and accused 'anti-social elements' of spreading misinformation, while also stating that they would communicate through official channels. What actions are being taken following the alleged rape incident at LPU? Police have registered an FIR and initiated a thorough investigation into the alleged rape, involving digital evidence and the participation of student representatives in the inquiry.

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On Saturday, the protest by students at LPU took a violent turn as they damaged property, smashed window panes and set parts of buildings on the campus on fire. They also blocked the Delhi-Amritsar National Highway outside the university at around 4am, demanding the registration of a First Information Report (FIR) against the alleged accused.

Gridlock continues at LPU as the protestors laid siege Amritsar-New Delhi national highway. Traffic diverted to alternate routes, causing inconvenience to the commuters.

However the University has dismissed the rape-suicide claim, and accused “anti-social elements” of “creating unnecessary confusion among students.

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On Sunday, an FIR was registered in the case. A girl student staying at LPU’s G-3 hostel was allegedly raped three days ago, DIG Jalandhar Range Naveen Singla said on Sunday.

Singla said the preliminary investigation had established that the alleged incident took place three days ago. The student has since returned home.

“The victim has left for her house following the incident. We have recorded the statement and the process of registering a FIR under required sections. The matter will be thoroughly investigated as all the digital and technical evidences will be taken into record,” DIG Singla said.

He added that the probe will be carried out in a scientific manner and the representatives of students union will be roped in the investigation.

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Singla said the students had also raised the issue of a Telangana student who died by suicide on the university campus a fortnight ago. Police had initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) after recording statements from the student’s family members.

“On the demands of the students, we have also initiated a probe into this matter,” he said.

DIG Singla added that the students had raised other concerns related to the security and management of their respective boys’ and girls’ hostels. A coordinated meeting with the students and university management will be held at 12 noon.

What University says?

Earlier, LPU Dean Sorabh Lakhanpal said that the university had taken the students' concerns seriously and had allowed them to view CCTV footage and visit the room they had identified, according to ANI.

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"When the students brought this matter to our attention, we decided it needed to be treated seriously," Lakhanpal said.

He said the university had repeatedly assured the students of its support and urged them to file a formal complaint.

Lakhanpal said that as the university looked further into the matter, it formed the impression that the situation was "entirely rumour-driven".

(With inputs from HT correspondent Navrajdeep Singh)