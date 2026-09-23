...
...
Next Story

'Blatant daylight dacoity': SC questions 10-fold price gap in cancer drug, asks authorities why they failed to act

The court raised concerns over the burden on patients after hearing that a cancer medicine bought by retailers for ₹2,700 reaches consumers at ₹27,000.

Updated on: Sep 23, 2026, 09:01:15 IST
By Abraham Thomas, New Delhi
Prefer HTon Google
Advertisement

The Supreme Court on Tuesday questioned a 10-fold disparity in the price of an essential cancer drug, with the medicine sold to retailers for 2,700 but reaching consumers at 27,000, and asked the authorities why they had failed to act.

The petitions sought intervention of the court in regulating prices of drugs, equipment and generic medicines to make it affordable to common citizens. (Freepik) (Representative Image)
The petitions sought intervention of the court in regulating prices of drugs, equipment and generic medicines to make it affordable to common citizens. (Freepik) (Representative Image)

A bench of justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta, hearing petitions on drug pricing and regulation of generic medicines, said such a disparity amounted to “dacoity” and raised concerns over the burden on patients forced to sell homes and jewellery to afford treatment.

Also Read: Tukaram Mundhe seeks pricing review after survey shows 2,841% markup in hospital consumables

Deep Dive

Why is there a significant price disparity in cancer drugs sold to consumers compared to retailers?

The Supreme Court has highlighted a 10-fold price difference of essential cancer drugs, questioning authorities about their failure to act, which raises concerns over potential exploitation of patients.

What steps are government hospitals taking to address the unavailability of essential cancer drugs?

Government hospitals, such as the Delhi State Cancer Institute, are exploring procurement through government-approved routes to obtain missing essential medicines at better rates, amidst ongoing shortages.

How does the CDSCO identify spurious and not of standard quality (NSQ) drugs?

The CDSCO conducts routine surveillance where drug samples are tested against quality standards, and those failing to meet specifications are categorized as NSQ or spurious, with findings displayed on their portal monthly.
Powered ByAsk HT

“We wonder how a patient can be cheated for an essential cancer drug. We know of a cancer drug which the manufacturer sells at a price to retailers (PTR) of 2,700 which is then sold in the market for 27,000. This is blatant broad daylight dacoity, an absolute rampage and carnage they are doing to the patients,” the bench said.

Also Read: CDSCO identifies one spurious and 220 substandard drugs in August exercise

The petitions, filed by advocate Kishan Chand Jain and doctor Sanjay Kulshresthra, sought intervention of the court in regulating prices of drugs, equipment and generic medicines to make it affordable to common citizens.

The Centre, represented by additional solicitor general KM Nataraj, said the government did not view the proceedings as “adversarial” and would make submissions on the existing mechanisms on September 29, the next date of hearing.

Also Read: ₹42,000 for medicines, 23,000 doctor's fee': Indian man left stunned by US medical costs">' 42,000 for medicines, 23,000 doctor's fee': Indian man left stunned by US medical costs

Pharma manufacturers, represented by senior advocate Kapil Sibal, said retailers, rather than manufacturers, were earning the profits.

 
supreme courtcancer drugprice
Get the latest India News, breaking headlines and real-time updates from across the country. Stay informed about politics, government policies, crime, weather major national developments and Karnataka Bandh LIVE.
Get the latest India News, breaking headlines and real-time updates from across the country. Stay informed about politics, government policies, crime, weather major national developments and Karnataka Bandh LIVE.
Home/India News/'Blatant daylight dacoity': SC questions 10-fold price gap in cancer drug, asks authorities why they failed to act
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Notifications

Get breaking alerts directly from the newsroom

Notifications are on!You'll be notified when news breaks