' ₹42,000 for medicines, ₹23,000 doctor's fee': Indian man left stunned by US medical costs

An Indian senior citizen's account of navigating the US healthcare system has sparked a discussion online after he claimed that a medicine that costs around ₹2,500 in India ended up costing the equivalent of ₹42,000 in the US. Sinha said that the medicines were manufactured by Cipla and labelled ‘Made in India’. (Unsplash/Representational image)

In an X post, user Adhir Sinha shared that he had been staying in Seattle with his wife for 2 months. He recounted how they had to seek medical help after the supply of medicines they had brought from India ran out. His wife had been recovering from a respiratory illness using medication prescribed in India, but they needed a prescription after exhausting their stocks.

"As our supply ran out, So, I asked my daughter to schedule an appointment with a pulmonologist (respiratory specialist) in Seattle. We had to consult a general physician first. We were given an appointment for a week later-and that too, only via a video call," Sinha wrote in the X post.

"We spoke to the doctor on the phone for about 10 minutes. He said he understood the issue and prescribed appropriate medicines," he added.

However, he said that the prescription was not immediately available and would take 4-5 days to arrive. "We finally received the medicines on the fifth day," he wrote.

Sinha said that the medicines were manufactured by Cipla and labelled 'Made in India'. He wrote that despite having US medical insurance that covered half the cost, they still paid the equivalent of ₹21,000. "This means medicines costing just ₹2,500 in India cost a staggering ₹42,000 in the US," he wrote.

Sinha further said that it took 12 days to receive the medicines that would have been readily available at a neighbourhood pharmacy in India. He also stated that a week later, he also received a doctor's consultation bill of $283 (around ₹23,000).