' ₹42,000 for medicines, ₹23,000 doctor's fee': Indian man left stunned by US medical costs
The man claimed that a medicine that costs around ₹2,500 in India ended up costing the equivalent of ₹42,000 in the US.
An Indian senior citizen's account of navigating the US healthcare system has sparked a discussion online after he claimed that a medicine that costs around ₹2,500 in India ended up costing the equivalent of ₹42,000 in the US.
In an X post, user Adhir Sinha shared that he had been staying in Seattle with his wife for 2 months. He recounted how they had to seek medical help after the supply of medicines they had brought from India ran out. His wife had been recovering from a respiratory illness using medication prescribed in India, but they needed a prescription after exhausting their stocks.
"As our supply ran out, So, I asked my daughter to schedule an appointment with a pulmonologist (respiratory specialist) in Seattle. We had to consult a general physician first. We were given an appointment for a week later-and that too, only via a video call," Sinha wrote in the X post.
"We spoke to the doctor on the phone for about 10 minutes. He said he understood the issue and prescribed appropriate medicines," he added.
However, he said that the prescription was not immediately available and would take 4-5 days to arrive. "We finally received the medicines on the fifth day," he wrote.
Sinha said that the medicines were manufactured by Cipla and labelled 'Made in India'. He wrote that despite having US medical insurance that covered half the cost, they still paid the equivalent of ₹21,000. "This means medicines costing just ₹2,500 in India cost a staggering ₹42,000 in the US," he wrote.
Sinha further said that it took 12 days to receive the medicines that would have been readily available at a neighbourhood pharmacy in India. He also stated that a week later, he also received a doctor's consultation bill of $283 (around ₹23,000).
Calling India an ideal place for retirees, Sinha argued that many conveniences available to the Indian middle class remain difficult or expensive to access abroad. "Consider yourselves to be fortunate to be living in India during your retirement years," he wrote.
"We often look abroad in search of a 'good life.' But if we pause to think... certain everyday conveniences-unavailable even to billionaires in London or New York-are easily accessible to the middle class in India," he added.
Sinha further went on to list 7 advantages of living in India, including affordable mobile data, quick-commerce services, easy access to healthcare, domestic help, UPI payments, everyday conveniences such as free drinking water at restaurants, and strong community support.
"India is not merely a country; it is a wonderful world filled with conveniences at every turn," Sinha concluded.
(Also Read: 'Lonely, expensive, ruthless': Indian woman says she ‘cannot romanticise America anymore’)
What did social media say?
The viral post prompted mixed reactions from social media users.
One user wrote, "Cost of living is high for the quality of life !! Main thing i like is the low cost of basic food in India is possible! If you're even low income you can manage without processed food! Food industry to have so much processed food is cut cost which affects low income a lot!"
"Yes, agree that all the plus point you listed for India. But general quality of life & life expectancy is far lower in India compared to US. We need young leaders to make our country better, great infrastructure and less corruption," commented another.
"Agreed, if you are upper middle class, India is the best place. But, the country as a whole should focus on keeping surroundings clean, and also peesonal hygiene," wrote a third user.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORBhavya Sukheja
Bhavya Sukheja is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 6 years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in covering stories that reflect everyday human experiences, with a focus on viral videos, social media trends, and human-interest features that inform readers while sparking meaningful conversations. She loves chasing page views and finding stories that tug at readers’ heartstrings. Known for her strong news sense, Bhavya has a keen ability to spot emerging trends and craft angles that transform viral moments into impactful narratives. Her coverage spans pop culture, entertainment, global affairs, and the internet’s most talked-about topics, helping readers better understand the context behind what is trending online. Before joining Hindustan Times, Bhavya worked with Republic World and NDTV, where she developed her skills in real-time reporting and digital storytelling. Working in fast-paced newsrooms helped her build an editorial approach that prioritises accuracy, clarity, and audience engagement. Bhavya is driven by a curiosity about how people communicate and connect in the digital age. She is particularly interested in stories that highlight cultural shifts, shared emotions, and the evolving nature of online conversations. When she is not tracking trends or producing stories, Bhavya enjoys unplugging and spending time with her cat.Read More