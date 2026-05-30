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‘Blind checking’, series of technical issues: Red flags CBSE ‘ignored’ before OSM rollout

A report prepared after a trial of the on-screen marking system in January 2026 flagged at least 36 technical, operational and evaluation-related concerns.

Updated on: May 30, 2026 12:48 pm IST
Reported by Sanjay Maurya | Edited by Aryan Mudgal
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The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is under fire over its use of the On-Screen Marking (OSM) system for the evaluation of Class 12 examinations. Now, it has come to light that an internal observation report had identified at least 36 technical, operational and assessment-related issues during a trial run of the system.

National Students' Union of India (NSUI) members stage a protest over the CBSE's OSM (On-Screen Marking) system, in New Delhi.(PTI)

The board has faced criticism from students and parents over technical problems, payment-related difficulties and issues in accessing services during the verification and re-evaluation process.

The row escalated after several Class 12 students claimed there were irregularities in their marks. Some also alleged that the scanned answer sheets uploaded by the board did not match their handwriting, leading to concerns about possible mix-ups within the OSM system.

The many ‘red flags’ that CBSE ignored during OSM implementation

A report prepared after a trial of the on-screen marking system at five Delhi schools in January 2026 flagged at least 36 technical, operational and evaluation-related concerns, HT had reported earlier.

CBSE did not respond to HT’s queries regarding the observation report or the concerns mentioned in it.

An official said the FAQ described the trial run as providing “a blueprint of what modifications were needed in the system.”

CBSE earlier said its OSM evaluation portal is a "secure and robust IT platform" and maintained that no compromise or vulnerability has been reported on the live evaluation system.

Earlier, Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan said that concerns had emerged regarding the evaluation process. "Today, certain issues have come to light regarding the CBSE Class 12 examination evaluation process, and a re-evaluation process will now begin," he said.

Calls for regional trials ignored?

Among the “red flags” ignored by the board include overlooking suggestions from members of its own governing body to conduct pilot projects across regional offices before introducing the OSM system, HT had reported earlier, citing meeting records.

Instead, the board carried out a two-day trial involving only 100 teachers across five Delhi schools in January.

Teachers who took part told HT they had advised the board against moving ahead with the rollout, saying the system needed better features, additional training and more time for users to become familiar with it.

Minutes of the governing body meeting held in June 2025 show that members had suggested OSM “may be implemented in all subjects only after completion of pilot projects in some subjects across various regional offices of the board”.

The governing body had “noted the suggestion.” CBSE has 22 regional offices, but no such pilot projects were carried out before the system was introduced this year.

One evaluator told HT that teachers were under pressure from the board to complete assessments quickly so that results could be announced on schedule and the digital system could be presented as a success.

 
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Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Home / India News / ‘Blind checking’, series of technical issues: Red flags CBSE ‘ignored’ before OSM rollout
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