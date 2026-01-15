A 51-year-old teacher also working as a Booth Level Officer (BLO) died by suicide at a government higher primary school in Shikaripur taluk of Shivamogga district, police said on Wednesday. His family members have alleged work pressure as the reason for his suicide. BLO dies by suicide at Shivamogga school, kin claim work pressure

According to police, on Tuesday, during recess, the man reportedly sent students out of the classroom, saying that he had to write records, and then closed the door and windows before dying by suicide. When other teachers noticed the students sitting on the school veranda, they tried to open the door and windows but were unsuccessful. When they forcibly opened a window on the other side, it was discovered that he had hung himself, teachers at the school said.

Villagers and teachers together broke open the door, administered first aid, and attempted to save him, but their efforts were unsuccessful, teachers said. The deceased teacher had arrived in the village early in the morning and had come to the school after carrying out voter verification work in the village, the school teachers told police. The reason for the suicide is not yet known, police said.

Shikaripur block education officer (BEO) Lokesh on Wednesday said, “From our education department, we did not put any work pressure on him. He was working normally and was carrying out his duties properly. We do not know why he died by suicide. I myself visited the spot yesterday, and even after inspection, no specific reason has been found.”

Shikaripur police inspector Anand Patil, said, “The teacher who died by suicide, on Tuesday morning at 11.30am was stressed about work pressure as a Booth Level Officer (BLO). He had shared his concerns with his wife.”

“When his wife asked him why he was looking depressed, he told her that he was under severe work pressure and that he was not mentally well. At that time,his wife advised him not to take tension and suggested that since their children’s education was almost complete, he could opt for a Voluntary Retirement Scheme (VRS).The exact reason for his suicide is still unclear, and the investigation is ongoing,” said inspector Patil on Wednesday.

A case had been registered on Tuesday evening based on a complaint by the deceased man’s wife at the Shikaripur rural police station under section 194 (unnatural death) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) 2023.