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B’luru: 22-yr-old Sikkim woman killed by partner

A 22-year-old woman in Bengaluru was allegedly murdered by her boyfriend over a dispute; he was arrested after fleeing the scene, police reported.

Published on: Jun 15, 2026 06:28 am IST
By Coovercolly Indresh, Bengaluru
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A 22-year-old woman from Sikkim was allegedly murdered by her boyfriend, who slit her throat with a kitchen knife following an argument at their rented accommodation in Bengaluru’s Doddakanahalli area on Sunday morning, police said, adding that the 26-year-old accused was arrested shortly after the incident.

B’luru: 22-yr-old Sikkim woman killed by partner

The deceased has been identified as Ati Hangma Subba, 22, a native of Sikkim who was working as a receptionist at a salon in Bengaluru. The accused, identified as Purba Lepcha, a native of Darjeeling, was employed as a waiter at a hotel, police said.

Investigators said recurring disputes had developed between the couple in recent weeks after Lepcha allegedly suspected that Subba was in talks with another man. Officers believe those disagreements culminated in a fatal confrontation at their apartment on Sunday morning.

“The couple was residing together at Doddakannalli. The accused had developed suspicion regarding the victim’s relationship with another person. On Sunday morning, an argument broke out between them over the same issue. During the altercation, the accused allegedly picked up a kitchen knife and attacked the woman, inflicting fatal injuries to her neck,” said Whitefield Division Deputy Commissioner of Police Saidulu Adavath.

 
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