A 22-year-old woman from Sikkim was allegedly murdered by her boyfriend, who slit her throat with a kitchen knife following an argument at their rented accommodation in Bengaluru’s Doddakanahalli area on Sunday morning, police said, adding that the 26-year-old accused was arrested shortly after the incident.

B’luru: 22-yr-old Sikkim woman killed by partner

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The deceased has been identified as Ati Hangma Subba, 22, a native of Sikkim who was working as a receptionist at a salon in Bengaluru. The accused, identified as Purba Lepcha, a native of Darjeeling, was employed as a waiter at a hotel, police said.

Investigators said recurring disputes had developed between the couple in recent weeks after Lepcha allegedly suspected that Subba was in talks with another man. Officers believe those disagreements culminated in a fatal confrontation at their apartment on Sunday morning.

“The couple was residing together at Doddakannalli. The accused had developed suspicion regarding the victim’s relationship with another person. On Sunday morning, an argument broke out between them over the same issue. During the altercation, the accused allegedly picked up a kitchen knife and attacked the woman, inflicting fatal injuries to her neck,” said Whitefield Division Deputy Commissioner of Police Saidulu Adavath.

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{{^usCountry}} Police said the woman collapsed after suffering severe blood loss and died before medical assistance could reach the apartment. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police said the woman collapsed after suffering severe blood loss and died before medical assistance could reach the apartment. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} According to Adavath, the accused attempted to escape after the incident but was located and taken into custody by police. “After committing the crime, the accused attempted to flee from the scene. However, based on information received and swift action by the police team, he was traced and taken into custody. A case has been registered at Bellandur Police Station and further investigation is underway,” Adavath said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Adavath, the accused attempted to escape after the incident but was located and taken into custody by police. “After committing the crime, the accused attempted to flee from the scene. However, based on information received and swift action by the police team, he was traced and taken into custody. A case has been registered at Bellandur Police Station and further investigation is underway,” Adavath said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The body has been sent for a post mortem examination. Investigators are questioning the accused to establish the complete sequence of events and are gathering forensic and other evidence from the apartment and the surrounding area. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The body has been sent for a post mortem examination. Investigators are questioning the accused to establish the complete sequence of events and are gathering forensic and other evidence from the apartment and the surrounding area. {{/usCountry}}

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