BMC election 2026 LIVE updates: ‘Marathi manoos’ in focus, Raj Thackeray warns against Hindi ‘imposition’
BMC elections 2026 live updates: The ruling Mahayuti, comprising the BJP and Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, promised to “bring back the Marathi manoos” exiled to the outskirts of Mumbai and strengthen Marathi culture.
BMC elections 2026 LIVE updates: Political parties are gearing up for the upcoming January 15 Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections. Across party lines, efforts are being made to cater to the ‘Marathi Manoos’. From war of words between allies Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar to Opposition's play against ‘Hindi imposition’, campaigns for the high-stakes civic polls are witnessing several heated battles. ...Read More
In its poll manifesto released on Sunday, the ruling Mahayuti, comprising the BJP and Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, promised to “bring back the Marathi manoos” exiled to the outskirts of Mumbai and strengthen Marathi culture.
Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray, who has joined hands with once estranged brother Uddhav Thackeray for the upcoming polls, also called for Marathi unity and warned against “Hindi imposition”. He termed the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) polls as a "decisive" election for the Marathi community, urging voters to unite for Maharashtra.
Not just BMC, elections to 29 municipal corporations across Maharashtra will take place on January 15, with results scheduled for the next day. Here are latest updates:
Mahayuti releases manifesto: Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde led the launch of Mahayuti's manifesto on Sunday. Among some key promises in the manifesto are better travel for women on BEST buses, an interest-free loan of ₹50 lakh for female entrepreneurs and an annual 8% water tax freeze for five years. Fadnavis also announced that a tool has been developed to illegal Bangladesh nationals and Rohingyas, and promised that illegal immigrants will be sent back from the state.
Raj Thackeray's ‘I’ll kick you' warning: Raj Thackeray issued a warning against what he called “Hindi imposition” and said that while he didn't hate the language, if anyone tried to impose it, he would “kick” them. “People from UP and Bihar should understand that Hindi is not your language. I don't hate the language... But if you try to impose it, I'll kick you. They're coming from all sides to Maharashtra and snatching away your share...,” Thackeray said during an address.
Pawars join hands in Pune: The NCP, headed by Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, and the NCP (SP), led by his uncle Sharad Pawar have joined hands for the Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad civic body polls. Even though Ajit Pawar's faction is part of the ruling Mahayuti, it has come together with Sharad Pawar's faction for the January 15 polls.
Affordable housing promise: Among several promises made by the Mahayuti in its poll manifesto is affordable housing in Mumbai, a city known of his exorbitant housing cost. Eknath Shinde announced the construction of 3.5 million affordable houses in the city by redeveloping chawls, slums and dilapidated buildings in the next five years.
BMC election 2026 live updates: The BJP candidate from Ward number 3 in Pune reportedly released a manifesto on Sunday. The manifesto, released by BJP's Aishwarya Surendra Pathare, is tailored to women's specific needs. "Manifesto is built on four key pillars: women's health, women's safety, women's skill development and women's empowerment and has been designed keeping in mind the specific needs of women in the Lohegaon and Wagholi areas of East Pune," she was quoted as saying by PTI.
BMC election 2026 live updates: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi lashed out at both Mahayuti and MVA, pitching for the Muslim community to "develop their own political agency" and vote for a party which will develop organic muslim leadership. "I want to tell you all that Congress, NCP, Shiv Sena, Shiv Sena (UBT) or BJP, none of them likes the rising of a leader from Muslim minority community. They don't like it if a leader is born," the AIMIM chief said in a public rally in Jalna on Sunday, reported ANI.
BMC elections 2026 live updates: The number of new real estate projects may see a surge in Mumbai after the BMC poll results are announced, experts have said. The fall in the Mumbai and Pune real estate markets may ease in the first half of 2026, experts said. Read full story here.
BMC elections 2026 live updates: Former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray appeared in Mumbai's Shivaji Park alongside cousin Raj Thackeray as the two tried to make a pitch to the Marathi manoos ahead of BMC polls. He urged Mumbaikars to back them to “save Mumbai”.
“If you make a mistake now, you will lose the chance to remain relevant,” he warned, appealing to Marathi-speaking voters.
BMC elections 2026 live updates: Eknath Shinde expressed confidence over the BJP's victory in Mira Bhayandar, predicting a fate like that of Mumbai and Thane, in the civic body polls. "Balasaheb loved Mira Bhayander. Mumbai is saffron, Thane is saffron and now Mira Bhayander will also be saffron," Shinde was quoted as saying by PTI.
BMC elections 2026 live updates: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis and his deputy Ajit Pawar exchanged barbs, as cracks within the ruling Mahayuti alliance surfaced. Fadnavis said that the BJP and Pawar's NCP had agreed on "friendly" contests despite both parties fighting separately in the BMC polls.
He was reacting to Ajit Pawar’s criticism of the BJP during a press briefing in Pimpri. Later, Ajit Pawar defended his remarks saying he was only pointing out the flaws in the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) and trying to deliberately criticise the BJP. Read full story here.
BMC elections 2026 live updates: The NCP faction led by Ajit Pawar will go solo in the upcoming Thane Municipal Corporation elections, a party leader said on Sunday. NCP leader Aditi Tatkare reportedly said that the solo contest decision was taken after a lack of expected seat allocation for the party within the ruling Mahayuti alliance.
“After the elections were announced, we made sincere efforts to secure the appropriate number of seats within the Mahayuti. However, the negotiations were yielding fewer seats than expected,” she was quoted as saying by PTI.
BMC elections 2026 live updates: Raising the pitch for the Marathi ‘manoos’ and the Marathi language in Mumbai, MNS chief Raj Thackeray on Sunday said he would “kick” anyone who tried to impose Hindi in the state. "People from UP and Bihar should understand that Hindi is not your language. I don't hate the language... But if you try to impose it, I'll kick you. They're coming from all sides to Maharashtra and snatching away your share... If land and language are gone, you will be finished. Today, this crisis has arrived at your doorstep," Raj Thackeray was quoted as saying in an ANI report.
BMC elections 2026 live updates: The ruling Mahayuti in Maharashtra released its poll manifesto for the BMC polls on Sunday. Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, who launched the manifesto announced the addition of 10,000 BEST buses on Mumbai's roads.