BMC election 2026 LIVE updates: ‘Marathi manoos’ in focus, Raj Thackeray warns against Hindi ‘imposition’

In its poll manifesto released on Sunday, the ruling Mahayuti, comprising the BJP and Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, promised to “bring back the Marathi manoos” exiled to the outskirts of Mumbai and strengthen Marathi culture.

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray, who has joined hands with once estranged brother Uddhav Thackeray for the upcoming polls, also called for Marathi unity and warned against “Hindi imposition”. He termed the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) polls as a "decisive" election for the Marathi community, urging voters to unite for Maharashtra.

Not just BMC, elections to 29 municipal corporations across Maharashtra will take place on January 15, with results scheduled for the next day. Here are latest updates:

Mahayuti releases manifesto: Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde led the launch of Mahayuti's manifesto on Sunday. Among some key promises in the manifesto are better travel for women on BEST buses, an interest-free loan of ₹50 lakh for female entrepreneurs and an annual 8% water tax freeze for five years. Fadnavis also announced that a tool has been developed to illegal Bangladesh nationals and Rohingyas, and promised that illegal immigrants will be sent back from the state.

Raj Thackeray's ‘I’ll kick you' warning: Raj Thackeray issued a warning against what he called “Hindi imposition” and said that while he didn't hate the language, if anyone tried to impose it, he would “kick” them. “People from UP and Bihar should understand that Hindi is not your language. I don't hate the language... But if you try to impose it, I'll kick you. They're coming from all sides to Maharashtra and snatching away your share...,” Thackeray said during an address.

Pawars join hands in Pune: The NCP, headed by Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, and the NCP (SP), led by his uncle Sharad Pawar have joined hands for the Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad civic body polls. Even though Ajit Pawar's faction is part of the ruling Mahayuti, it has come together with Sharad Pawar's faction for the January 15 polls.

Affordable housing promise: Among several promises made by the Mahayuti in its poll manifesto is affordable housing in Mumbai, a city known of his exorbitant housing cost. Eknath Shinde announced the construction of 3.5 million affordable houses in the city by redeveloping chawls, slums and dilapidated buildings in the next five years.