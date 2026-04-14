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BMS rejects uniform national wage; calls for fair pay amid Noida unrest

BMS said variations in wage structures across states and sectors are a natural outcome of differing economic conditions, cost of living, and productivity levels

Published on: Apr 14, 2026 07:17 pm IST
By Smriti Kak Ramachandran, New delhi
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The Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS) on Tuesday asked the industry to take immediate corrective measures following violent labour protests in Noida but underlined that the concept of a uniform national wage structure “neither practical nor economically sustainable”.

Heavy police deployment in Noida’s Phase 2 industrial area after workers’ protest over wage hike demands turned violent in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, on April 13 (HT Photo/Sunil Ghosh)

In a statement that comes in the wake of the protest by workers in Uttar Pradesh’s Noida over low wages which turned violent, the trade union affiliated to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), said it was important to acknowledge that the current unrest reflects genuine concerns of workers and the industry must undertake immediate corrective measures to ensure “fair wage practices, reduce unjustified dependence on contract labour, and establish transparent and continuous dialogue mechanisms”.

It, however, stressed that a uniform national wage wasn’t the answer.

“At the outset, it is important to recognise that India’s industrial landscape is diverse, and variations in wage structures across states and sectors are a natural outcome of differing economic conditions, cost of living, and productivity levels,” the BMS statement said

The UP government later in the night notified an increase in minimum wages.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Smriti Kak Ramachandran

Smriti covers an intersection of politics and governance. Having spent over a decade in journalism, she combines old fashioned leg work with modern story telling tools.

bharatiya mazdoor sangh noida
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Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and TS Telangana Inter Result 2026, latest at HindustanTime
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