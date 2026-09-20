BMW mangled, debris on road: Video shows aftermath of Mumbai crash that killed 3

A completely mangled BMW, debris on road and police personnel at the spot - this was the aftermath of the deadly crash on Mumbai’s Coastal Road that killed three people and left another critically injured early Sunday morning.

BMW mangled after speeding car falls from bridge in Mumbai. (HT)

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The BMW was travelling from Marine Drive towards Haji Ali when the driver allegedly lost control due to overspeeding and crashed near Lotus Jetty, opposite Lala Lajpatrai College, at around 5:20 am.

A video of the accident site now shows the car totally wrecked, with police personnel seen at the scene. The speeding car crashed through the bridge railing and fell off the elevated road.

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{{^usCountry}} All four occupants were taken to the Nair Hospital, where doctors declared three dead. The deceased were 21-year-old Sanay Gujar, Aditya Jakasniya, 19, and a 17-year-old. Aditya Oswal, 20, who was sitting beside the driver, survived the crash, but was critically injured. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} All four occupants were taken to the Nair Hospital, where doctors declared three dead. The deceased were 21-year-old Sanay Gujar, Aditya Jakasniya, 19, and a 17-year-old. Aditya Oswal, 20, who was sitting beside the driver, survived the crash, but was critically injured. {{/usCountry}}

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The BMW was being driven by Sanay Gujar, while the other three were passengers.

Meena Jagtap, senior inspector of Tardeo police station told PTI, "At 5:20 AM, a call was received regarding a black-coloured BMW car, that fell off the Coastal Road on the northbound stretch while travelling from Marine Drive towards Haji Ali. Four people were inside the vehicle. One individual, sustained injuries and is receiving treatment at Nair Hospital, while three others lost their lives. Further investigation is underway."

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The four boys were students of NMIMS in Juhu and were staying in paying guest accommodation. They were from Ahmedabad and had gone to Marine Drive before the accident occurred while they were returning.

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Relatives of the victims from Mumbai reached the hospital, while their parents were on their way from Gujarat. Police have launched an investigation into the crash.