Board near temple in Dakshina Kannada calls for ban on vehicles by non-hindus

The Dakshina Kannada district police issued a notice to panchayat officials over a board put up near a temple restricting autorickshaws and other vehicles “driven by non-Hindus” in Belthangady taluk, officials aware of the developments said on Saturday.

According to the residents, the board was erected near the Southadka Mahaganapathi temple on Friday. “As it has come to light, people of other religions have entered Sautadka temple premises, a holy place for Hindus and have enticed Hindu girls into Love Jihad and committed other atrocities. So, all vehicles, including auto-rickshaws and taxis driven by non-Hindus are prohibited on the road leading to Sautadka temple,” read the board.

Dakshina Kannada Superintendent of Police (SP) Rishikesh Sonawane said that no complaint was lodged in the matter so far.

“The local police may have asked the panchayat authorities to find out if the board was erected by the temple authorities on their property and whether they have taken required permission from the local administration. Further action will be taken based on the report,” Sonawane said.

Temple authorities clarified that they did not put up the banner and alleged that some right-wing groups put up the banner. “The board also mentioned the names of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), Bajrang Dal and Hindu Jagran Vedike,” a temple management member told the media.

The three organisations are yet to issue a statement of the matter.

Similar boards had been put near at least eight temples in Karnataka since March, banning Muslim traders during the temple festivals. Banners have emerged outside temples in Udupi, Dakshina Kannada and Shivamooga districts announcing the ban. One particular banner in Dakshina Kannada district read: “No permission for those who are against Constitution and those who kill cattle.”