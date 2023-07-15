'Used to see 2nd gen entrepreneurs, but now…': BoAT's Aman Gupta lauds PM Modi for France invite

Aman Gupta, CEO and co-founder of BoAT, was one of the young entrepreneurs who were invited as an official delegation during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's just-concluded visit to Paris in France.

Aman Gupta, CEO and co-founder of BoAT, in Paris.

Gupta said, during the visit, he spoke about ‘Make in India’ and Indian start-ups at the Indo-French CEO Forum on Friday. “Additionally, I had the opportunity to meet with French ministers, bureaucrats, and corporates, and attend a state dinner at Louvre,” he tweeted.

Lauding Modi, the BoAT CEO said, “I used to see second and third gen entrepreneurs at state visits as official delegation with the Prime Minister but now new age entrepreneurs like myself are also being invited on such visits. This is a significant moment for us, as it reflects the recognition and support given to the entrepreneurial spirit in India.”

Gupta, who has found new fame from Shark Tank India, said also witnessed the Bastille Day Parade, as part of the French National Day celebrations, where Modi was invited as the Guest of Honour.

“…the Indian Contingent played 'Sare Jahaan Se Acha'. My heart swelled with happiness and pride in that moment,” he added.

“These experiences reinforce my belief that we are entering an era where India stands strong alongside the world. It fills me with hope for our nation's future. Let's work together to build an even stronger India in the coming years,” Gupta said.

PM Modi underscores roles of business leaders in deepening ties

At the India-France CEO Forum, Modi acknowledged the significant role played by business leaders in strengthening the partnership between India and France.

“I congratulate you on Bastille Day. This year we are celebrating 25 years of our strategic partnership. Business leaders like you have contributed immensely to this partnership," Modi said.

French President Emmanuel Macron and Modi arrived to attend India-France CEO Forum after they addressed a joint press conference at Elysee Palace.

The India-France CEO Forum was held following the joint press meeting of Modi and Macron.

Prior to this, Modi presented a sandalwood sitar to the French President. The prime minister also presented gifts to the French First Lady, the Prime Minister of France, the President of the French Senate and the President of the French National Assembly.

(With inputs from agencies)

