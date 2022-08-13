Bobby Kataria of smoking video says his name used for publicity; 'My small dream was...'

Social media influencer Bobby Kataria, whose video of smoking inside a SpiceJet plane went viral drawing reactions from the civil aviation authorities and minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, issued two new videos appearing unaffected by the controversies. Instead, the Instagram influencer alleged that people are using his name for publicity. A case has been filed against him after a video of him drinking liquor on a busy road in Dehradun surfaced. At the same time, another video showed him smoking inside a Dubai-Delhi plane.

"Nowadays, the name of Bobby Kataria is trending. Big people are taking my name and getting publicity. I always say you can always get publicity using my name easily- say good or bad. You must be getting who I am talking about," the bodybuilder said in a new video on Instagram.

"What all news are doing the rounds. I only had a small dream that my photo will be there outside Ambience Mall. But you have made me famous worldwide," he added in another video.

Bobby Kataria has shirked the responsibility of both videos as they created a stir. About the smoking video, Kataria claimed it was a dummy plane for the purpose of his shoot in Dubai as carrying a lighter inside a plane is not possible. His claims came after SpiceJet issued a statement clarifying that the incident took place on January 23, 2022, on Flight SG706. The video was shot on the 21st row while the boarding was on. Passengers and crew were not aware of the act, the airline said. Kataria was put on a no-flying list for 15 days after the incident. A police complaint was also filed against him with Gurugram's Udyog Vihar police station.

On the video of consuming liquor, Bobby Kataria said he does not remember when the video was shot but he definitely did not drink alcohol on the street.

HT News Desk