Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Bodies of 2 kids among 5 of kin found hanging in Bihar’s Samastipur: Police
india news

Bodies of 2 kids among 5 of kin found hanging in Bihar’s Samastipur: Police

The bodies of a 65-year-old woman, her 35-year-old son, 28-year-old daughter-in-law and grandsons, aged 6 and 5, were found hanging from a wooden beam of the house at Mau village in Bihar’s Samastipur district, said Hriday Kant, superintendent of police (SP), Samastipur.
Five members of a family, including two children, were found hanging inside their house at Mau village in Bihar’s Samastipur district on Sunday, police said. (Representative use)
Published on Jun 06, 2022 12:04 AM IST
ByAditya Nath Jha, Samastipur

Five members of a family, including two children, were found hanging inside their house at Mau village in Bihar’s Samastipur district on Sunday, police said.

The bodies of a 65-year-old woman, her 35-year-old son, 28-year-old daughter-in-law and grandsons, aged 6 and 5, were found hanging from a wooden beam of the house, said Hriday Kant, superintendent of police (SP), Samastipur.

“A probe has been initiated. We can’t tell anything at this juncture,” the SP said. “Forensic and postmortem reports will help us ascertain the exact cause of death.”

The family was in debt and was under tremendous pressure to clear a loan taken from a self-help group, said local residents who knew the family. The police said they are yet to ascertain the loan amount.

“Some evidence has been collected from the spot and a probe has been initiated to ascertain the exact cause of death,” said a senior police officer, requesting anonymity.

A few people allegedly involved in money lending have been detained for interrogation, said Dinesh Kumar Pandey, deputy superintendent of police. “Police are looking at the case from both the angle of suicide as well as murder,” added Pandey.

RELATED STORIES

Bihar’s education minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary, who hails from the same district, visited the village where the incident took place and said the police will probe the incident from all angles. “A thorough probe will be done,” he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP