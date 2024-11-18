Body of 2-year-old, his grandmother recovered from river in Manipur

Tensions in Manipur's Imphal have escalated after the bodies of six people, including three children, were recovered from Jiribam district, prompting authorities to suspend internet services in several districts. People run past burning vehicles of India's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA during a protest to condemn the alleged killing of women and children in Imphal, capital of India's violence-hit northeastern state of Manipur on November 16, 2024. (Photo by AFP)(AFP)

Laisharam Herojit, a relief camp inmate from Jiribam district, confirmed that his family has been killed, NDTV reported.

His two-year-old son's headless body and the decomposed body of his 65-year-old mother were found floating in a river, the report added.

Herojit's wife, two children, mother-in-law, wife’s sister, and her son were taken hostage on Monday from the town near Assam and later killed by suspected Kuki militants.

The headless body of his son was found wedged between broken tree branches in the river, while his mother's semi-naked body was found floating face down.

L Chingheinganba, the boy, and his grandmother, Y Rani Devi, were among six family members taken hostage on Monday during a confrontation between militants and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in Borobekra, Jiribam, about 220 km from Imphal, the state capital, the report added.

On Friday at 7.30 pm, three bodies were brought to a hospital morgue in Silchar of Assam. The victims included Herojit's eight-month-old baby, his wife’s sister, and her eight-year-old daughter.

The body of the two-year-old and his grandmother were recovered by Assam Police from Barak river in Cachar district on Sunday.

Tensions flared in Jiribam on Sunday morning after a photo of the body was widely shared. Arson attempts were also reported in the Kalinagar area of Jiribam.

Tensions had also surged in the town on Saturday night, with vacated houses of Hmar families and at least four churches being targeted with vandalism and arson.

The victims, all from the Meitei community, had been living in a relief camp at the Borobekra police station since violence broke out in the area in June.

On Saturday, mobs attacked and set fire to vehicles and properties, including the homes of several BJP leaders. Late night, a mob had attempted to storm chief minister N Biren Singh's private residence in Heingang, Imphal, although he was not home.

Security forces intervened, using blank fire and tear gas shells to disperse the crowd. Burning tyres were seen lining the highway leading to his residence.

The NPP withdrew its support from the BJP-led government in Manipur as violence continued to spread across the state.